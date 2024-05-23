Truecaller partners with Microsoft to enable AI voice answering for calls- How it will work

Caller ID service Truecaller is set to allow users to create AI versions of their voices to answer calls. Truecaller, known for identifying and blocking spam calls, is enhancing its AI Assistant feature to let users record their own voices. This initiative is in collaboration with Microsoft's Azure AI Speech, which will use the recorded voice clip to generate an AI version of the user's voice.

“This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants,” said Truecaller product director and general manager Raphael Mimoun in a blog post.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Personalisation and Security

Truecaller's AI Assistant, first introduced in 2022 and available in select countries, screens incoming calls and informs users of the caller's reason. Users can then decide to answer the call themselves or let the assistant respond. Previously, users could choose from preset voices for the assistant, but now they can personalise it further by recording their own voices.

Microsoft's Contribution

At Microsoft's Build conference, Azure AI Speech showcased a personal voice feature, which enables users to record and replicate voices. This feature is available on a limited basis for specific uses like voice assistants. Microsoft has implemented safeguards, such as automatic watermarks on AI-generated voices and a code of conduct that requires consent from recorded individuals and prohibits impersonation.

To set up this feature, users need to:

1. Ensure they have the latest version of the Truecaller app.

2. Subscribe to Truecaller Premium.

3. Open the Assistant settings in the app.

4. Follow the instructions to record and set up their voice.

The rollout of this feature begins in the USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Chile, with plans to expand to other regions soon.