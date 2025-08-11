Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Truth about disappearances in Bermuda Triangle, according to veteran investigator who has studied cases for years

Truth about disappearances in Bermuda Triangle, according to veteran investigator who has studied cases for years

The Bermuda Triangle’s legend survives, but the data points to a busy corridor with fast weather and human error. NOAA, Lloyd’s of London, and Karl Kruszelnicki align on probabilities over the paranormal. Famous cases fit that pattern once you remove the myth.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 11 2025, 17:31 IST
Crowded routes, quick storms, and simple mistakes. The Triangle’s quieter story is less dramatic and far closer to the truth.
Crowded routes, quick storms, and simple mistakes. The Triangle’s quieter story is less dramatic and far closer to the truth. (AI)

For decades the Bermuda Triangle has been a tidy label for messy events. Ships vanish. Planes go silent. Stories grow legs. Yet when you strip away the lore, a simpler picture emerges. Busy waters, sharp weather, and human error explain far more than sea monsters ever could. That is the argument Australian science communicator Karl Kruszelnicki has pushed for years and it aligns with what NOAA and the US Coast Guard have long said. The numbers are not spooky. They are ordinary for a crowded patch of ocean.

The triangle without the myth

Look at the map first. The area between Florida, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles is one of the most travelled marine and aviation corridors on Earth. More traffic means more incidents by simple probability. Kruszelnicki's point is blunt. On a percentage basis, disappearances are no higher here than anywhere with similar traffic, The Independent reported. Lloyd's of London reached the same view decades ago, and insurers are not sentimental about risk.

Then there is the weather. The Gulf Stream can flip from calm to rough in minutes. Storm lines build fast, visibility dives, and smaller craft get caught out. Navigation is harder than a straight line on a sunny chart suggests. The Caribbean's many islands create complex routes, and pilots and captains still make mistakes under pressure. NOAA adds another wrinkle from older navigation. Magnetic quirks in this region can nudge compasses toward true north instead of magnetic north. It is not a portal to another realm. It is a recipe for wayfinding errors in the wrong moment.

Also read
Famous cases fed the legend. Flight 19 in 1945 remains the headline example, five Navy Avengers lost on a training run in poor weather with mounting confusion on the radio. Culture turned that into a mystery. Investigators saw the more mundane pattern of deteriorating conditions and compounding mistakes. This is how myths persist. The wild version is better for TV. The dull version fits the evidence.

The agencies closest to sea and air safety are clear. The US Navy and the US Coast Guard reject supernatural explanations. Nature and human fallibility, together, outpace the most elaborate theories. NOAA's position has not shifted in years. Kruszelnicki's framing is the same. Traffic volume, fast weather, and human factors explain the record without special pleading.

If you still like a good yarn, the Triangle will always deliver. If you want to know why things really happen out there, follow the probabilities, the forecasts, and the logs. It is less romantic than Atlantis, but it is how crews plan routes, how insurers price risk, and how families get answers they can live with.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 17:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets