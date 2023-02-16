Twitter down! iPhone users report issues accessing Twitter

Twitter went down for thousands of users last night. Just a week after almost all the social media services like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and even YouTube went down for hours, Twitter again faced an outage after thousands of users reported not being able to use the mobile app version of the social media platform. The issue was widespread as people globally reported various problems they were facing.

Twitter down

According to DownDetector. com, more than 8000 reports were filed by users who were not able to access Twitter around 12:20 AM IST. Although thousands of reports came in, the issue was limited to iPhone's mobile app while the website and the Android version of the app seemed to be working fine. 70% of users reported issues with the app, while 25% users reported issues with the website. Twitter users were not able to access the ‘For You' section of the Twitter app initially and the whole platform went down, as a ‘Tweets are not loading right now' error came across the screen.

After hours of outage, Twitter seems to be back for most users now. Twitter's official support account tweeted, “Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now.”