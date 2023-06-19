Home Tech News Twitter video app for smart TVs coming! As Elon Musk eyes the big screen, here are 5 things to know

Twitter video app for smart TVs coming! As Elon Musk eyes the big screen, here are 5 things to know

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Twitter is working on a video app for smart TVs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 18:53 IST
Elon Musk, Twitter deal done. Now, beware of hate speech?
Elon Musk
1/5 Not even in the hot seat yet and Elon Musk already faces a series of challenges. Musk, in the past, had criticized Twitter’s moderation policy and called for almost unfettered freedom of speech on the platform. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
2/5 According to Reuters, one of the first decisions by Elon Musk as the new Twitter boss will be user-friendly tweaks to the social media platform, such as the inclusion of an edit button. Users have been longing for an edit feature on the platform. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
3/5 Musk also calls himself a free speech absolutist and wants Twitter’s algorithm to lower its moderation criteria and re-instate banned personalities such as former President of the United States Donald Trump. Elon Musk said in a statement, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” (AFP)
Twitter
4/5 This has received a mixed reaction from the public where conservatives welcomed the prospect of fewer controls whereas human rights activists expressed concern towards a potential rise in hate speech, according to Reuters. (REUTERS)
Jack Dorsey
5/5 Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had been in Elon Musk’s corner for a while and thanked both Musk and current twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a series of tweets. He said in a statement "Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.” (AFP)
Elon Musk
View all Images
Elon Musk confirms Twitter's big screen ambitions with new smart TV video app. (REUTERS)

In what was a big surprise sprung on the general public in a quite nonchalant way, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter is working on a video app for smart TVs. This announcement was made in response to a user's comment on Twitter declaring that they would not watch long-form videos on the platform. A Twitter user named S-M Robinson tweeted, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter." To which Musk replied, "It's coming."

That it may threaten other, established video content providers was clear from what the Twitter user posted next. He said, "Appreciate it. I can see a day where I can cancel my subscription to YouTube, and never look at it again." One even went to the extent of saying, "Twitter is the new Netflix. "

Notably, since taking over the platform, Musk has implemented various changes, with a focus on video, creator collaborations, and commerce partnerships. As of now, Twitter Blue subscribers only have the privilege of uploading longer videos compared to non-subscribers.

During an investor presentation on Thursday, Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk discussed the company's plans to prioritise video, creator collaborations, and commerce partnerships to revitalise its business beyond digital advertising.

In the presentation, one slide stood out. It said that vertical video accounted for more than 10% of time spent on Twitter, as reported by Reuters.

There are many aspects to the move and here are 5 things to know:

1. Like the rest of the world, Twitter too wants to move into video. The upcoming video app for smart TVs underscores Twitter's growing emphasis on video content.

2. This move may even be into short-format videos, like YouTube Shorts or even TikTok, but nothing is certain at the moment.

3. The firm has already invested heavily in video, including the launch of its live-streaming platform, Periscope.

4. Twitter is developing additional features to enhance the user experience of watching and sharing videos on its platform.

5. The advantage that stems from this video app is that it will provide significant benefits to both Twitter and its user base as it offers a new way for users to engage with and access Twitter's content and may even open new revenue streams.

Apart from this, in another significant move, Musk had said, on June 10, that Twitter will pay creators for the adverts that appear in their replies, with a $5 million max payment. This move aims to support verified creators and incentivize engaging content on the platform.

 

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 18:48 IST
