Two HUGE asteroids zooming towards Earth today! First is 110 feet, 2nd 250 feet, says NASA

Sunday, April 16 will be witnessing two massive asteroids zooming towards planet Earth. One of the asteroids is as big as 250 feet, which is as large as a building, while the other is 110 feet. NASA, via Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), has informed about these asteroids along with others that will be nearing the planet in coming days. Wondering how close these asteroids will come to the planet and at what speed? Here is all NASA has informed about the same.

250-foot asteroid 2020 BV14

The massive 250-foot asteroid named 2020 BV14 is all set to fly past planet Earth on today, April 16. According to the details provided by NASA's JPL, this building-sized asteroid called 2020 BV14 will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 6.81 million kilometers and is travelling at a speed of 29376 kilometer per hour. Will it be dangerous? No. As per the current trajectory on which it is travelling, the asteroid will pass by the planet.

110-foot asteroid 2020 FQ6

This is another giant rock which will be coming as close as 5.01 million kilometers to planet Earth. This airplane sized asteroid is travelling at a mind numbing speed of 34776 kilometers per hour. Similar to the 250 foot asteroid, this too will not be a threat to the planet.

NASA keeps tracking these asteroids to ensure that, if due to any reason, they change their trajectory, enough time may be obtained to send a warning to the public at large. In order to keep an eye on the asteroids and track their movement, NASA has deployed several Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes, satellites, and more.

There are currently 1278661 known steroids and all these vary in size and shape with the largest at about 329 miles (530 kilometers) in diameter to less than 33 feet (10 meters) across.