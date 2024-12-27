UAE leads in fastest mobile Internet: See where India ranks among the top 10 countries

As mobile internet usage continues to soar worldwide, some nations are leaving others behind when it comes to speed and connectivity. While Middle Eastern and Asian countries dominate the rankings, countries like the U.S. and India still face challenges in achieving high mobile internet speeds due to infrastructure and regional factors. Despite these hurdles, global mobile internet speeds are steadily increasing, helping drive digital transformation.

The number of internet users worldwide reached 5.52 billion in October 2024, marking an increase of 151 million over the previous year. As the internet becomes integral to communication, business, and access to information, mobile internet has taken centre stage, with more than half of the world's population now connected via smartphones. However, mobile internet speeds vary significantly across countries, with some nations setting benchmarks for fast speeds while others lag behind.

Also read: Apple launches limited edition AirTag in Japan to mark Year of the Snake celebration- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Top 10 Countries with Fastest Mobile Internet

According to the Speedtest Global Index, the Middle East and Asia are home to the countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the global rankings with a median mobile speed of 442 Mbps, largely due to heavy investments in digital infrastructure and advanced 5G networks. Qatar follows closely behind at 358 Mbps, while Kuwait ranks third with speeds of 264 Mbps. Bulgaria and Denmark round out the top five with speeds of 172 Mbps and 162 Mbps, respectively.

Also read: Bluesky launches 'Trending Topics' feature for desktop and mobile users: Here's how it works

Other countries in the top 10 include South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, China, and Luxembourg. South Korea, with its widespread 5G network, stands at 148 Mbps, while China, which has rapidly expanded its 5G infrastructure, clocks in at 139.58 Mbps.

India's Position in Global Mobile Internet Rankings

India, with more than 900 million internet users, ranks 25th globally for mobile internet speeds. The country's median mobile download speed stands at 100.78 Mbps, while upload speeds are at 9.08 Mbps, and latency is 30 ms. Despite improvements in speeds, India still faces significant challenges in bridging the digital divide and improving infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

Also read: WhatsApp for iOS adds AR effects, new backgrounds, and a document-scanning feature: Here's how to use it

Mobile internet continues to play a crucial role in connecting people globally, and its rapid growth shows no signs of slowing down. As countries work to enhance their infrastructure, internet speeds are likely to improve, further accelerating the global digital transformation.