Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

Commuters in Delhi-NCR no longer need to wait in line for metro tickets. The Uber India has introduced metro ticket booking through its app by integrating with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This step allows commuters to book QR code-based tickets directly from the Uber interface.

Uber introduced the feature shortly after Rapido, another ride-hailing platform, began offering metro ticket bookings in Delhi and Chennai through its ONDC partnership. With this integration, Uber users in Delhi-NCR can now plan their public transport rides and buy metro tickets from a single app.

The ONDC platform helps standardise communication between public transit systems like the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and private apps such as Uber. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to book metro tickets on the Uber app.

How to Book Metro Tickets on the Uber App:

Open the Uber app and tap on the “Metro tickets” option. Enter your starting and ending metro stations. Choose the number of passengers. Check the total fare and apply any available coupon codes. Select a payment method and tap “Continue to Payment.” After completing the transaction, Uber will generate a QR code.

The QR code acts as your metro ticket. To travel, scan the code at the token gate at the metro station. The QR code remains valid until the end of the same service day.

If you need a receipt, tap the “Receipt” button in the app after your purchase. This will open a new page with the ticket details.

Currently, Uber's metro ticket booking feature is limited to Delhi-NCR. However, the company plans to expand this service to more cities in the future. Some users may also receive a 20 per cent discount, although the availability of this offer is not confirmed for all users or future bookings.

Currently, ONDC does not charge users a fee for transactions. However, from July 1, 2025, the platform plans to introduce a fee of Rs. 1.5 on transactions over Rs. 250. Users can also take advantage of coupons to avail discounts on their tickets up to 50%.

Online Delhi Metro Ticket - Alternative Booking Options:

If you prefer not to use Uber, you can still book Delhi Metro tickets via WhatsApp. Send “Hi” to 9650855800 to begin the booking process.

Other platforms offering metro ticket bookings include Paytm, DMRC Momentum 2.0, One Delhi, and Tummoc apps. Several websites also support ticket bookings for the Delhi Metro.