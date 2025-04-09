Latest Tech News Tech Tech News UIDAI unveils new Aadhaar app for instant face-based ID verification - All details

UIDAI unveils new Aadhaar app for instant face-based ID verification - All details

UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app that allows users to verify their identity with just a scan or facial recognition.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2025, 12:27 IST
Aadhaar app
UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app, allowing users to verify identity using QR codes and Face ID.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced a new Aadhaar mobile app at the third edition of Aadhaar Samvaad in Delhi on April 8, 2025. This app aims to improve privacy, provide digital convenience, and give users more control over their personal data.

During the event, which focused on Innovation, Inclusion, and Integration, UIDAI demonstrated how Aadhaar is evolving to enhance governance and service delivery. The new app integrates QR code-based verification and face ID authentication, offering a more efficient and secure way for individuals to prove their identity. The introduction of this app reduces the need for carrying physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies.

Also read
No More Physical Photocopies

The new app brings a host of benefits to users. It eliminates the need for physical copies of Aadhaar, which are often required during travel, hotel check-ins, or shopping. Instead, users can use their mobile phones to verify their identity using either QR code scans or face recognition. The app makes Aadhaar verification simple, much like making a UPI payment, which has become widely popular across the country.

With this app, individuals can securely share their Aadhaar information only with consent. The digital format ensures that personal data is not exposed unnecessarily. The QR code feature also streamlines the verification process. Users can scan a QR code at various verification points, such as stores or hotels, to verify their identity. The app securely transmits the information directly from the user's phone, without requiring any physical document.

Nationwide Rollout to Follow

Currently, the app is in its early adopter phase, available to a limited number of users, including participants of the Aadhaar Samvaad event. Based on the feedback from these users, UIDAI will refine the app before its nationwide rollout. The app will soon be made available to the general public, offering a more secure and convenient way to authenticate Aadhaar identities in daily transactions.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 12:27 IST
