    Home Tech News UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks

    UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks

    The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged those in such roles to familiarise themselves with material on its website explaining the techniques and tactics used by the attackers as well as mitigation advice.
    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 08:31 IST
    Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets
    Cyber crime
    1/7 As people have become more tech-savvy and started taking full advantage of the internet, the cases of cyber crime have also increased. Registration of cyber offences, including online frauds under the pretext of offering jobs, gifts etc. and payment of electricity bills, rose by 63.7 per cent to 4,718 in 2022 compared to 2,883 cases in 2021, according to the Mumbai Crime Report. Cyber crime cases in 2022 rose by 112 per cent compared to 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019, according to a report by PTI. (REUTERS)
    Cyber Crime
    2/7 Post the COVID pandemic, crimes such as part-time job fraud, cheating in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have risen, as per the report released. In 2022, a total of 2,170 cheating cases, including frauds like customs, gift, purchase, job, insurance, etc, were registered. In order to ditch criminals and stay safe online, here are 5 steps you can adopt. (AP)
    Cyber crime
    3/7 Keep strong password: You need to keep a strong password that no one can crack. You are advised to avoid keeping your birthday, phone number, astro sign, among others as your password, as it can be easily guessed. Also, using a password manager will help you store and use a strong, unique password for each site you log into. (Reuters)
    Cyber Security
    4/7 Use the browser with Enhanced security protection: To be even more secure while browsing the web, turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing protection. If you are a Chrome user, you can switch it on in your Chrome settings. It substantially increases protection from dangerous websites and downloads by sharing real-time data with Safe Browsing. (Unsplash)
    Cyber crime
    5/7 Use 2-step verification: Two-factor authentication can use your phone to add an extra step to verify that it's you when you sign in. Signing in with both a password and a second step on your phone protects against password-stealing scams. (Pixabay)
    Cyber crime
    6/7 Avoid clicking on links provided in suspicious mails: Several fraudsters use fake email id to woo people by offering them false job offers, rewards, etc., and ask them to click on certain links. If you click on those links you can end up losing your hard earned money. Also check if the email id is authentic or not before providing any personal details. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    7/7 Install antivirus: You also need to install antivirus in your system to stay protected for viruses and other cyber attacks.  (Pixabay)
    Cyber Security
    View all Images
    UK cyber-chiefs warn key sectors about Russia, Iran attacks. (NCSC Website)

    UK cyber-security chiefs on Thursday warned that Russia and Iran were increasingly targeting government officials, journalists and NGOs with so-called "spear-fishing" attacks in order to "compromise sensitive systems".

    The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged those in such roles to familiarise themselves with material on its website explaining the techniques and tactics used by the attackers as well as mitigation advice.

    Spear-phishing involves an attacker sending malicious links to specific targets "in order to try to induce them to share sensitive information".

    The cyber-attacker often undertakes "reconnaissance activity around their target" in order tailor their attacks more effectively, said the NCSC.

    They often approach targets via email, social media and professional networking platforms, "with attackers impersonating real-world contacts of their targets, sending false invitations to conferences and events, and sharing malicious links disguised as Zoom meeting URLs."

    The NCSC said that Russia-based group SEABORGIUM and Iran-based group TA453 had targeted a range of organisations and individuals in the UK and abroad throughout 2022.

    "The attacks are not aimed at the general public but targets in specified sectors, including academia, defence, government organisations, NGOs, think-tanks, as well as politicians, journalists and activists," it added.

    Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, said that actors based in Russia and Iran "continue to ruthlessly pursue their targets in an attempt to steal online credentials and compromise potentially sensitive systems.

    "We strongly encourage organisations and individuals to remain vigilant to potential approaches," he added.

    Potential targets are urged to use "strong and separate passwords" for online accounts, to keep networks and devices up to date, to enable their email providers' automated email scanning features and to disable mail-forwarding.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 08:31 IST
