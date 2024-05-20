 UK to Push Firms on Safety in AI Models at Seoul Summit | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News UK to Push Firms on Safety in AI Models at Seoul Summit

UK to Push Firms on Safety in AI Models at Seoul Summit

The UK government said it would use a major summit in South Korea this week to make a fresh push on reducing the risks around artificial intelligence, putting an onus on firms to develop AI responsibly.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 04:59 IST
UK to Push Firms on Safety in AI Models at Seoul Summit
UK to Push Firms on Safety in AI Models at Seoul Summit

The UK government said it would use a major summit in South Korea this week to make a fresh push on reducing the risks around artificial intelligence, putting an onus on firms to develop AI responsibly.

“There will be some agreements that we broker,” Britain's secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Michelle Donelan, said in an interview ahead of a key summit in Seoul. “We'll be going to ask companies how they can go even further in showing they've built safety into the release of their models.” 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

The UK has sought to take a position of global leadership on managing the risks and opportunities around the development of the emerging technology, hosting a summit on AI safety last year as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has tried to make the issue part of his political legacy. The Seoul event, which will have representatives from countries including China, the US, India and Canada, marks the latest round of high-level ministerial talks.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Read More: ‘Major' Disagreements on AI Ahead of Seoul Summit, Report Finds

Yet some diverging approaches have already emerged between major nations: while the UK has not wanted to “rush to regulate,” the EU passed a sweeping law that placed guardrails on the technology earlier this year and some US cities and states have already passed laws limiting the use of AI in specific areas.

Donelan defended Britain's approach thus far, saying the government has prioritized getting to grips with the risks posed by AI and encouraging an international focus on the issue, such as through the Bletchley summit. She also said any legislation passed in the UK would've been out of date by the time it came into force.

“We want to lean in to and support innovation,” Donelan said, as the British government also announced a new overseas office in San Francisco focused on AI safety. “There will always be slightly different approaches, what we want is commonality on taking this seriously.”

Read More: Regulate AI? How US, EU and China Are Going About It: QuickTake

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 04:59 IST
Trending: apple introduces new feature to reduce motion sickness for iphone and ipad users ios 18 siri upgrades: know what generative ai features will power apple’s voice assistant this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call govo go surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with dolby atmos - check price, features and availability oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works new instagram feature rolled out! you can delete content in bulk now hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets