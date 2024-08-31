 Uncertainty looms over Telegram in India: Here’s five messaging app alternatives to consider | Tech News
Uncertainty looms over Telegram in India: Here's five messaging app alternatives to consider

Uncertainty looms over Telegram in India: Here’s five messaging app alternatives to consider

Telegram faces a potential ban in India due to an investigation into alleged illegal activities. Users might need to consider alternative messaging apps if the ban occurs. Here’s some five apps to consider.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2024, 19:00 IST
India might ban Telegram amid legal issues. Here are five alternative messaging apps to consider. (Bloomberg)

India may soon face the possibility of a Telegram ban, as authorities investigate the messaging app's role in alleged illegal activities. The arrest of Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, in France has prompted the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to examine the platform's potential misuse for extortion and gambling. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are collaborating in the investigation, raising concerns among users about the app's future in the country.

Telegram Under Investigation in India

The Indian government is scrutinising Telegram due to allegations of its involvement in illegal activities. The investigation led by I4C, along with MHA and MeitY, aims to determine whether Telegram has been used for criminal purposes and if it has cooperated with law enforcement authorities. If evidence of misconduct or negligence is found, the government could impose stringent measures, including a possible ban on the app.

Five Messaging App Alternatives

With the future of Telegram in India uncertain, users may need to consider other messaging platforms. Here are five alternatives:

1. Signal

Signal is a strong choice for privacy-conscious users. With end-to-end encryption and an open-source codebase, this app offers a high level of security for your communications. It also features temporary messages and secure voice and video calls.

2. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is widely used, with a global user base of over 2 billion. It offers end-to-end encryption, group chats, video calls, and status updates. Despite concerns over its ownership by Meta, its popularity and features make it a convenient alternative.

3. Brosix

Brosix focuses on secure messaging for businesses, offering end-to-end encryption and collaboration tools like chat rooms, virtual whiteboards, and screen sharing. It is designed for internal business communication.

4. Mattermost

Mattermost provides a secure environment for team communication, including private chat rooms, file sharing, and cross-platform usage. It is customizable, making it suitable for corporate settings.

5. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams integrates with the Microsoft 365 suite and offers secure messaging, video conferencing, and real-time collaboration tools. It is an excellent choice for commercial and educational enterprises.

As the situation with Telegram unfolds, users may need to evaluate these alternatives to ensure they have a secure and reliable messaging platform.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 19:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets