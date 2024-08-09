 UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know

UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know

UPI payments in India may soon use biometrics like Face ID or fingerprint sensors for added security. NPCI explores these options to enhance transaction safety. Here’s what you should know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 16:18 IST
Icon
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
image caption
1/5 1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country. (Bloomberg)
UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know
2/5 2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice. (HT)
image caption
3/5 3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. (Bloomberg)
UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know
4/5 4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.  (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management. (REUTERS)
UPI payments may soon be authenticated by Face ID, fingerprint: Here’s what we know
icon View all Images
UPI payments may soon use biometric features like Face ID for added security and convenience in India. (Unsplash)

UPI payments have become an essential tool for digital transactions in India, serving millions of users daily. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI, reports that transactions worth billions are processed across various UPI platforms nationwide. Soon, these payments may become even more secure, as NPCI explores integrating biometric authentication, such as Face ID or fingerprint sensors, into the UPI system.

Biometric Authentication in Development

Recent reports indicate that NPCI is in discussions with companies to implement biometric verification methods for UPI transactions. This move follows a recent proposal by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to explore alternative methods for additional factor authentication (AFA) in digital transactions. The RBI has suggested that methods beyond traditional PINs and passwords, including biometric options, be considered for enhanced security.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,300₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Initial Coexistence of PIN and Biometrics

NPCI's current talks with startups focus on the financial and legal aspects of potential partnerships. Initially, both PIN-based and biometric authentication methods are expected to be available to users, providing multiple options for securing transactions.

Also read: OpenAI is a bigger threat to Google than US regulators

This development could allow users to verify UPI payments using biometric features on their smartphones, such as fingerprint sensors on Android devices or Face ID on iPhones. The shift towards biometrics is driven by concerns over the increasing number of scams involving UPI transactions, where users are often deceived into sending money to fraudsters by using their secure PINs. Despite UPI's generally secure framework, these scams have highlighted the need for stronger authentication methods.

Also read: OpenAI appoints veteran AI professor Zico Kolter to board

Future Prospects

The introduction of biometric verification for UPI payments is seen as a significant step towards reducing fraud. However, the timeline for when this feature will be available remains unclear, and it is uncertain which UPI apps will support it. With popular platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and Paytm leading the market, it is anticipated that users will have the option to choose between PINs or biometrics as the technology evolves.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 16:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: upi limit increased: google pay, phonepe users can now make upi transaction up to rs. 5 lakh, but there’s catch iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others a judge has branded google a monopolist, but ai may bring about quicker change in internet search mukesh ambani pays the highest salary to this reliance employee, the richest indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is rs… ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details zomato makes cash on delivery smoother—you can now get remaining balance in you online wallet
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets