    Home Tech News Uranus moons might have hidden oceans, says NASA

    Uranus moons might have hidden oceans, says NASA

    One or two of Uranus’ 27 moons- Ariel and/or Miranda - may have oceans hidden beneath their icy surfaces.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 17:58 IST
    Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Soul Nebula, Omega Centauri and more
    Rainbow
    1/5 A Colourful Rainbow (March 13) - It is an image of a rainbow backdropping a tree. The reason the rainbow can be seen behind the tree is because its position depends on the observer. The picture was captured by published landscape and wildlife photographer Eric Houck in early January near Knights Ferry, California, USA. (NASA/Eric Houck)
    Soul Nebula
    2/5 Stellar Soul Nebula (March 14) - The picture mesmerizing snapshot of IC 1848, also known as the Soul Nebula. It is an open cluster of stars spanning about 150 light-years across and located 6500 light-years away. It lies in the constellation Cassiopeia alongside another Nebula known as the Heart Nebula. Together, both these Nebulae form the Heart & Soul Nebulae. (NASA/Jose Jimenez)
    Venus Jupiter conjunction
    3/5 Venus-Jupiter Conjunction (March 15) - The picture shows the Venus-Jupiter conjunction captured in Wiltingen, Germany. This amazing phenomenon was captured by astrophotographer Michael Luy from the Trier Observatory. While Venus is the hottest planet, Jupiter is a massive gas giant. In fact, it is so big that you can fit almost 1400 Venuses in Jupiter. This also means that Venus is much closer to Earth than Jupiter. (NASA/Michael Luy)
    Omega Centauri
    4/5 Stars of Omega Centauri (March 16) - It is a snapshot of millions of stars in the Omega Centauri star cluster. Also known as NGC 5139, Omega Centauri is located about 15000 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. It was the first non-stellar object identified by English astronomer Edmond Halley 1677. (NASA/Neil Corke(Heaven's Mirror Observatory))
    NASA Medusa Nebula
    5/5 Medusa Nebula (March 17) - It is a picture of Abell 21, which is also known as the Medusa Nebula due to the serpentine filaments of gas in the cloud. According to NASA, the Medusa Nebula is an old planetary nebula located in the Gemini constellation about 1500 light-years away and spans nearly 4 light-years across. (NASA/Martin Bradley (Chesterfield Astronomical Society))
    Uranus moon
    View all Images
    One or two moons of Uranus are expected to have oceans hidden beneath their surface. (NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Mike Yakovlev)

    At a time when scientists are trying to find water on other planets and their moons, NASA has made a big revelation. According to a tweet by NASA Sun and Space, one or more of Uranus' moons might have oceans hidden beneath their icy surfaces. "One or more of Uranus' moons might have oceans hidden beneath their icy surfaces, according to new findings," the tweet read.

    In a new study led by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, researchers reanalyzed nearly 40-year-old energetic particle and magnetic field data taken by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft — the only spacecraft so far to have gone near Uranus. Their results, recently accepted for publication in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, suggest that one or two of Uranus' 27 moons — Ariel and/or Miranda — are adding plasma into the space environment through an unknown and mysterious mechanism.

    One tantalizing explanation is that one or both moons have oceans beneath their icy surfaces and are actively spewing material, possibly through plumes, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory stated in a report.

    "Scientists think the moons could be pumping out particles with vapor plumes – something that's been seen on other moons in the solar system, where the plumes are believed to come from subsurface oceans," NASA Sun and Space stated in another tweet.

    Scientists previously suspected Uranus' five largest moons – including Ariel and Miranda – may have subsurface oceans, based on images from Voyager 2 showing physical signs of geologic resurfacing. If an ocean exists on these moons, they would join the subsurface-ocean club with other moons like Jupiter's Europa and Saturn's Enceladus.

    These findings come as NASA is looking at sending a flagship mission to Uranus that would include an orbiter and atmospheric probe. The new discovery was presented at the annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference on March 16.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 17:58 IST
