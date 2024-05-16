 US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China

US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China

USA-AI-LEGISLATION:US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: May 16 2024, 00:48 IST
US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China
US Lawmakers seek $32 billion to keep American AI ahead of China

By David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON -A bipartisan group of senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, on Wednesday called on Congress to approve $32 billion in funding for artificial intelligence research to keep the U.S. ahead of China in the powerful technology.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

The senators, including Republicans Mike Rounds and Todd Young and Democrat Martin Heinrich, announced the goal as part of a legislative roadmap to address the promises and perils of AI.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

If China is "going to invest $50 billion, and we're going to invest in nothing, they'll inevitably get ahead of us. So that's why even these investments are so important," Schumer said Wednesday.

The roadmap could help the U.S. address mounting worries about China's advances in AI. Washington fears Beijing could use it to meddle in other countries' elections, create bioweapons or launch muscular cyberattacks.

U.S. officials flagged concerns over China's "misuse" of artificial intelligence in their first formal bilateral talks on the issue this week. Reuters reported this month that President Joe Biden's administration is poised to open a new front in its effort to safeguard U.S. AI from China and Russia.

"This is a time in which the dollars related to this particular investment will pay dividends to the taxpayers of this country long term," Rounds said. "China now spends probably about 10 times more than we do on AI development. They are in a hurry."

The funding would cover non-defense uses of AI, the lawmakers said. Senators are still considering how much Congress should dedicate to defense-related AI, "but it's going to be a very large number," Schumer added.

Senators called for Congress to fund cross-government AI research and development including an all-of-government "AI-ready data" initiative and government AI testing and evaluation infrastructure.

They also called for more money for the Commerce Department's export control division, which has barred the export of some advanced AI chips and tools to make them to China.

The Biden administration and lawmakers have sought AI legislation but made little headway. The administration is separately moving to adopt rules.

Schumer said he hoped Congress would pass some legislation by year-end.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 00:48 IST
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason google i/o 2024: google adds 'ask photos' for voice and text image searches with gemini ai integration openai may announce chatgpt-powered search engine: know what to expect and where to watch the event live this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games
Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today
Garena Free FireGarena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 12
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 12: Top 3 guns to eliminate enemies quickly

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 gets a substantial price drop during Amazon Sale - Check offers
Philips' latest 5000 Series
Philips 5000 series indoor 360° camera launched: Price, image quality and all features
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
best MagSafe chargers
5 best MagSafe chargers for iPhones: From Apple to Unigen, check out the power boosters

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets