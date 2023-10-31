Icon
Home Tech News US President Joe Biden issues extraordinary executive order on AI risk; 10 points to know

US President Joe Biden issues extraordinary executive order on AI risk; 10 points to know

US President Joe Biden has signed an extraordinary executive order to balance the risks of AI technology around security and consumer rights. You need to know these 10 points.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 14:32 IST
Icon
AI executive order
10 points you need to know from US President Joe Biden’s executive order on dangers emerging from AI. (AP)
AI executive order
10 points you need to know from US President Joe Biden’s executive order on dangers emerging from AI. (AP)

US President Joe Biden took the first significant steps towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI), which has become a global discussion point at this stage. He has signed an unprecedented executive order that seeks to govern the way AI is being used by corporates. As per a report, this executive order seeks to balance the needs of tech companies with national security and consumer rights, creating an early set of guardrails that could be fortified by legislation and global agreements. Check the 10 important points from this order.

Biden signs executive order on AI risks

The following rules have been implemented:

1. Developers of the most powerful AI systems must share their safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government.

2. The National Institute of Standards and Technology will develop standards, tools, and tests to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy.

3. Agencies that fund life-science projects will establish these standards to protect against the risks of using AI to engineer dangerous biological materials by developing strong new standards for biological synthesis screening.

4. The Department of Commerce will develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to clearly label AI-generated content.

5. The US government will establish an advanced cybersecurity program to develop AI tools to find and fix vulnerabilities in critical software.

6. The development of a National Security Memorandum that directs further actions on AI and security, to be developed by the National Security Council and White House Chief of Staff.

7. To protect Americans' privacy by prioritizing federal support for accelerating the development and use of privacy-preserving techniques—including ones that use cutting-edge AI and that let AI systems be trained while preserving the privacy of the training data.

8. To strengthen privacy-preserving research and technologies, such as cryptographic tools that preserve individuals' privacy, by funding a Research Coordination Network to advance rapid breakthroughs and development.

9. To address algorithmic discrimination through training, technical assistance, and coordination between the Department of Justice and Federal civil rights offices on best practices for investigating and prosecuting civil rights violations related to AI.

10. To ensure fairness throughout the criminal justice system by developing best practices on the use of AI in sentencing, parole and probation, pretrial release and detention, risk assessments, surveillance, crime forecasting and predictive policing, and forensic analysis.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 13:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon