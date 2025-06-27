Getting the most out of an AI chatbot is less about secret tricks and more about the way you ask for help. Many people spend time searching for the perfect prompt or the right buzzwords, convinced that there is a formula for getting the best response. In truth, the difference between a vague answer and a truly useful one often comes down to the wording of your request.

At first, it feels natural to be polite or to phrase your question as you would with a person. Most users instinctively begin with “Can you” or “Could you” when speaking to a chatbot. It is a habit that comes from everyday conversation, where courtesy matters and requests are softened. Yet, this approach can actually hold you back when it comes to AI.

Why polite prompts can backfire

Picture a typical exchange. You might type, “Can you summarise this article” or “Could you make this sound more professional” and wait for the reply. Sometimes, the answer is fine, but other times it feels a bit bland or hesitant. You may even get a response that simply confirms the AI's ability rather than delivering the result you wanted.

What is happening here is a subtle mismatch. When you phrase your prompt as a question or a request for permission, the chatbot may treat it as a suggestion rather than an instruction. This can lead to less decisive, less practical answers. The AI does not need permission; it is designed to follow clear instructions.

The solution is simple. Instead of asking, give a direct instruction. Swap “Can you list the main points of this report” for “List the main points of this report.” Change “Could you draft an email to my team” to “Draft an email to my team about the project update.” This small shift makes your request clearer and helps the AI focus on the task at hand.

It is not just “can” or “could” that cause trouble. Other soft openers such as “try to,” “maybe,” or even “please” at the start can introduce uncertainty. The strongest prompts begin with a verb and state the task plainly. If your request is more involved, add context or specify the format, but always keep the instruction up front.

In practice, this approach leads to shorter prompts and better results. Whether you want a summary, a creative idea or a detailed explanation, being direct gets you further. Next time you use a chatbot, notice how you start your prompt. Moving from a question to a clear instruction could be the small change that unlocks the best the AI has to offer.