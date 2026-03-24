menu
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Using your AI chatbot as a search engine? Be careful what you believe

Using your AI chatbot as a search engine? Be careful what you believe

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT, can produce misleading information quickly, raising concerns about its reliability in critical situations like healthcare.

Updated on: Mar 24 2026, 12:56 IST
Author Photo

By PTI

AI chatbot
Generative AI risks: Misinformation echoes historical rhubarb leaf advice. (unsplash)

During the First World War, the British government was looking for ways to help people stretch their limited food supplies.

It found pamphlets from a noted 19th-century herbalist who said rhubarb leaves could be used as a vegetable along with the stalks.

The government duly printed its own pamphlets advising people to eat rhubarb leaves as a salad rather than throwing them out. There was one problem: rhubarb leaves can be poisonous. People reportedly died or became ill.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The advice was corrected, and the pamphlets were pulled from circulation. But during the Second World War, the government was again looking for ways to stretch food supplies.

It found a stockpile of old resources from the previous war that explained unorthodox sources of food, including rhubarb leaves. Reusing the pamphlets seemed an efficient thing to do, so they were sent out to the public.

Once again, people reportedly died or became ill.

Those pamphlets were misinformation, but the public had no reason to suspect them either time. They were official resources developed by the government – why wouldn't they be safe?

That is how misinformation can cause problems even after the initial error is corrected. And the moral of the story still reverberates in the age of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Chatbots are not search engines

Generative AI is used to generate text and images (and other forms of data) based on original information it has ingested.

But it can also be an engine for churning out misinformation faster than people can produce safe information, let alone fact-check and correct it.

And as the rhubarb story illustrates, corrections can't always properly remove the original contamination.

AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude don't work like a conventional search engine. But people use them as one because they seem to summarise complex topics quickly and require fewer clicks than conventional internet searches.

Search engines rely on articles and text about a given topic, and then weigh how reliable those articles are.

Generative AI instead relies on huge bodies of text, from which it measures the odds of words appearing next to each other.

These "large language models" are purely looking to generate reasonable-looking sentences, rather than accurate ones.

For example, if "green eggs and ham" appeared frequently enough in its huge pile of words, it is more likely to describe "eggs and ham" as green if someone asks.

‘Plausible yet incorrect'

OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, has admitted (based on its own study) that there's no way to stop false information from being presented as truth due to the way generative AI works. Explaining why large language models "hallucinate", the researchers wrote:

"Like students facing hard exam questions, large language models sometimes guess when uncertain, producing plausible yet incorrect statements instead of admitting uncertainty."

This can have real-world consequences. One recent study showed ChatGPT failed to recognise a medical emergency in more than half of cases.

This can be exacerbated by already existing errors in medical records, which a UK inquiry in 2025 found affected up to one in four patients.

While a doctor might order more tests to confirm a diagnosis, one researcher explained that generative AI "delivers the wrong answer with the exact same confidence as the right one".

The problem, as another scientist noted, is that generative AI "finds and mimics patterns of words". Being right or wrong is not really the point: "It was supposed to make a sentence, and it did."

Research has shown generative AI tools misrepresent the news 45 per cent of the time, no matter the language or geographic region. And there is now genuine concern about AI risking lives by generating non-existent hiking routes.

It's easy to make fun of generative AI when it advises people to eat rocks or hold toppings on a pizza base with glue.

But other examples aren't so amusing – such as the supermarket meal planner that suggested a recipe that would produce chlorine gas, or the dietary advice that left someone with chronic toxic exposure to bromide.

Look for older information

Education and establishing good rules around the appropriate and cautious use of generative AI will be essential, especially as it makes inroads into governments, bureaucracies and complex organisations.

Politicians are already using generative AI in their everyday work, including for policy research. And hospital emergency departments are using AI tools to record patient notes to save time.

One safeguard is to try to source more reliable information produced before AI-contaminated text and imagery infiltrated the internet.

There are even tools available to help simplify that process, including one created by Australian artist Tega Brain, "that will only return content created before ChatGPT's first public release on November 30 2022".

Finally, if your instinct is to fact-check the story at the start of this article, good old-fashioned books might be your best bet: references to how the British government twice encouraged rhubarb poisoning can be found in The Poison Garden's A-Z of Poisonous Plants and Botanical Curses and Poisons: The Shadow Lives of Plants.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 12:56 IST

Related Stories

US-Israel-Iran war disrupts Amazon services in Bahrain: Know key details
US-Israel-Iran war disrupts Amazon services in Bahrain: Know key details
24 Mar 2026
No more forced Windows updates! Microsoft is looking to fix a long-time annoyance
No more forced Windows updates! Microsoft is looking to fix a long-time annoyance
23 Mar 2026
Realme’s new phone could feature an iPhone-like camera setup with a twist
Realme’s new phone could feature an iPhone-like camera setup with a twist
23 Mar 2026
Best 10 Mattresses for Back Pain Under 20K in India (2026)
Best 10 Mattresses for Back Pain Under 20K in India (2026)
23 Mar 2026
Android Data Recovery Software Review: Dr. Fone vs. Common Alternatives (Without Hype)
Android Data Recovery Software Review: Dr. Fone vs. Common Alternatives (Without Hype)
23 Mar 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech