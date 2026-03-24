US-Israel-Iran war disrupts Amazon services in Bahrain: Know key details

Amazon said on Monday its Amazon Web Services region in Bahrain has been "disrupted" amid the current conflict in the Middle East.

The disruption is due to drone activity in the area, an Amazon spokesperson said, following a Reuters inquiry. Reuters is first to report on the disruption.

Amazon said it is helping to migrate customers to alternate AWS regions while it recovers, though it did not provide additional details such as the extent of the damage or how long it anticipates the disruption to last.

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"As this situation evolves and, as we have advised before, we request those with workloads in the affected regions continue to migrate to other locations," Amazon said in a statement Monday night.

AWS is Amazon's cloud computing unit and critical for the operation of many well-known websites and government operations. It is also the company's main driver of profits.

The disruption marks the second time since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that AWS' Bahrain region has been struck by drones. Earlier this month AWS reported that facilities in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates had been affected by power outages and it was working to recover. (Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Sonali Paul)