Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Timings, wishes, messages, quotes to share on auspicious day

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Timings, wishes, messages, quotes to share on auspicious day

Vaikunta Ekadasi carries deep spiritual significance and offers a chance for spiritual renewal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 10:21 IST
Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Timings, wishes, messages, quotes to share on auspicious day
The essence of Vaikunta Ekadasi lies in seeking Lord Vishnu’s blessings for spiritual growth, liberation (moksha), and protection from worldly sufferings. (ISKON)

Vaikunta Ekadasi, one of the most significant days in Hindu tradition, will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2025. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this holy occasion is a time for devotees to fast, pray, and seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and liberation from the cycle of life and death. As one of the most revered days in the Hindu calendar, Vaikunta Ekadasi carries deep spiritual significance and offers a chance for spiritual renewal.

Key Dates and Timings for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025

Ekadashi Tithi: Start and End

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

- Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:22 PM on January 9, 2025

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

- Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025

The fasting and prayers associated with Vaikunta Ekadasi are observed during the 24-hour period of Ekadashi. Devotees typically fast from sunrise until the Parana time, the auspicious moment when they break their fast.

Parana Time: When to Break the Fast

The Parana time for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025, which is the time for breaking the fast, falls between 07:16 AM and 08:21 AM on January 11, 2025.

Dwadashi End Moment

- Dwadashi End: 08:21 AM on January 11, 2025

Vaikunta Ekadasi Rituals and Significance

On this day, devotees engage in various religious practices, including fasting, chanting, and praying to Lord Vishnu. The essence of Vaikunta Ekadasi lies in seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings for spiritual growth, liberation (moksha), and protection from worldly sufferings. The day also marks the opening of the celestial gates of Vaikunta, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, offering a glimpse of spiritual bliss and eternal peace.

The breaking of the fast, known as Parana, is an essential ritual that is observed with reverence and devotion. It is believed that fasting on this day, combined with prayer and sincere devotion, helps cleanse the soul and facilitates liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Heartfelt Vaikunta Ekadasi Wishes and Messages

This sacred occasion offers an opportunity to spread joy, love, and spiritual well-wishes to friends, family, and the community. Here are some heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes to share on this blessed day:

Vaikunta Ekadasi Wishes:

- "May Lord Vishnu's blessings illuminate your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness this Vaikunta Ekadasi."

- "Happy Vaikunta Ekadasi! May the divine gates of Vaikunta open for you and fill your life with bliss."

- "On this sacred day, may Lord Vishnu guide you toward the path of righteousness and peace."

- "Wishing you divine blessings and unwavering devotion on Vaikunta Ekadasi."

Vaikunta Ekadasi Messages:

- "Vaikunta Ekadasi reminds us of the power of devotion and the path to liberation. Wishing you a blessed day."

- "May the grace of Lord Vishnu protect you from negativity and guide you to eternal peace."

- "This Vaikunta Ekadasi, let's pray for health, happiness, and prosperity for all. Jai Shri Vishnu!"

- "On this holy day, may your soul be enriched with divine energy and peace. Happy Vaikunta Ekadasi!"

Vaikunta Ekadasi Quotes:

- "Fasting on Ekadasi is not abstaining from food but feeding the soul with divine grace."

- "Vaikunta Ekadasi teaches us that devotion is the gateway to eternal peace."

- "In the light of Lord Vishnu, darkness fades, and the soul finds its way home."

- "The soul's journey to Vaikunta begins with faith, devotion, and selflessness."

A Time for Devotion and Reflection

Vaikunta Ekadasi is not just a day for rituals; it is a reminder to reflect on our spiritual journey and seek liberation from worldly attachments. Through fasting, prayer, and devotion, devotees aim to reconnect with the divine and purify the body, mind, and soul. It is a day for spiritual awakening and deep reflection on one's life purpose.

This year, as you celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi, let us all embrace the blessings of Lord Vishnu and strive for a life of discipline, devotion, and peace. May the gates of Vaikunta open wide for you, bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 10:21 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets