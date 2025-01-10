Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: Timings, wishes, messages, quotes to share on auspicious day

Vaikunta Ekadasi, one of the most significant days in Hindu tradition, will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, 2025. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this holy occasion is a time for devotees to fast, pray, and seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and liberation from the cycle of life and death. As one of the most revered days in the Hindu calendar, Vaikunta Ekadasi carries deep spiritual significance and offers a chance for spiritual renewal.

Key Dates and Timings for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025

Ekadashi Tithi: Start and End

- Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:22 PM on January 9, 2025

- Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:19 AM on January 10, 2025

The fasting and prayers associated with Vaikunta Ekadasi are observed during the 24-hour period of Ekadashi. Devotees typically fast from sunrise until the Parana time, the auspicious moment when they break their fast.

Parana Time: When to Break the Fast

The Parana time for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025, which is the time for breaking the fast, falls between 07:16 AM and 08:21 AM on January 11, 2025.

Dwadashi End Moment

- Dwadashi End: 08:21 AM on January 11, 2025

Vaikunta Ekadasi Rituals and Significance

On this day, devotees engage in various religious practices, including fasting, chanting, and praying to Lord Vishnu. The essence of Vaikunta Ekadasi lies in seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings for spiritual growth, liberation (moksha), and protection from worldly sufferings. The day also marks the opening of the celestial gates of Vaikunta, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, offering a glimpse of spiritual bliss and eternal peace.

The breaking of the fast, known as Parana, is an essential ritual that is observed with reverence and devotion. It is believed that fasting on this day, combined with prayer and sincere devotion, helps cleanse the soul and facilitates liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

Heartfelt Vaikunta Ekadasi Wishes and Messages

This sacred occasion offers an opportunity to spread joy, love, and spiritual well-wishes to friends, family, and the community. Here are some heartfelt messages, wishes, and quotes to share on this blessed day:

Vaikunta Ekadasi Wishes:

- "May Lord Vishnu's blessings illuminate your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness this Vaikunta Ekadasi."

- "Happy Vaikunta Ekadasi! May the divine gates of Vaikunta open for you and fill your life with bliss."

- "On this sacred day, may Lord Vishnu guide you toward the path of righteousness and peace."

- "Wishing you divine blessings and unwavering devotion on Vaikunta Ekadasi."

Vaikunta Ekadasi Messages:

- "Vaikunta Ekadasi reminds us of the power of devotion and the path to liberation. Wishing you a blessed day."

- "May the grace of Lord Vishnu protect you from negativity and guide you to eternal peace."

- "This Vaikunta Ekadasi, let's pray for health, happiness, and prosperity for all. Jai Shri Vishnu!"

- "On this holy day, may your soul be enriched with divine energy and peace. Happy Vaikunta Ekadasi!"

Vaikunta Ekadasi Quotes:

- "Fasting on Ekadasi is not abstaining from food but feeding the soul with divine grace."

- "Vaikunta Ekadasi teaches us that devotion is the gateway to eternal peace."

- "In the light of Lord Vishnu, darkness fades, and the soul finds its way home."

- "The soul's journey to Vaikunta begins with faith, devotion, and selflessness."

A Time for Devotion and Reflection

Vaikunta Ekadasi is not just a day for rituals; it is a reminder to reflect on our spiritual journey and seek liberation from worldly attachments. Through fasting, prayer, and devotion, devotees aim to reconnect with the divine and purify the body, mind, and soul. It is a day for spiritual awakening and deep reflection on one's life purpose.

This year, as you celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi, let us all embrace the blessings of Lord Vishnu and strive for a life of discipline, devotion, and peace. May the gates of Vaikunta open wide for you, bringing joy, prosperity, and spiritual growth.