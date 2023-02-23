    Trending News

    Venus and Jupiter conjunction is UNDERWAY; Know when they come closest and how to watch

    Venus and Jupiter conjunction is UNDERWAY; Know when they come closest and how to watch

    Venus and Jupiter are continuing to come closer to each other and now appear almost next to each other. Know when the conjunction will be at its closest and how you can watch it.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 12:49 IST
    Lunar facts: Get up close and personal with our Moon
    NASA
    1/7 Earth's Moon is the only place where humans have set foot outside earth. Up close, it is the brightest and the largest object in our night sky. If a single green pea is set next to a US nickel then you will have an idea about the size of the moon. (REUTERS)
    Moon
    2/7 The moon is moderating earth's wobble around its axis.  Which results in the earth having a stable climate. Tides are also created because of the moon. It even sets a rhythm that has guided humans for many years. (NASA)
    image caption
    3/7 According to one theory, Moon was formed after a collision of Mars type of body with Earth. Earth's moon is the fifth largest planet among more than 200 planets orbiting in the solar system. It is also the earth's natural satellite. (AP)
    image caption
    4/7 It was not known to people that other moons also existed until Galileo Galilei discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter in 1610. (AFP)
    Moon
    5/7 Moon is currently being explored by three robotic spacecraft. One is the Lunar Reconnaissance orbiter other one is the Armetis spacecraft. More than a hundred robotic spacecraft have been launched to explore the moon. (Reuters)
    Moon
    6/7 It goes around the earth at a distance of about 239000 miles. The earth and moon are so tidally locked and in sync that we only see one side of the moon. Humans didn't see the lunar far side until a Soviet spacecraft flew past in  1959. (AFP)
    image caption
    7/7 The moon's surface is hard and rocky. And its whole surface has holes because of asteroid comets and collisions with other heavenly bodies. Moon has a thin and very weak atmosphere. One cannot breathe there. (AP)
    Solar system
    View all Images
    Know when and how to watch the Venus and Jupiter conjunction. (Representative Image) (Pixabay)

    One of the biggest astronomy events of the year is already underway. Two of the brightest planets in the night sky, Jupiter and Venus, are about to come extremely close to one another. At the beginning of February, both the planets were separated by 29 degrees. But they have both begun approaching each other and at their closest, they will only be separated by just 0.52 degrees. This is a rare event and astronomy enthusiasts should definitely not miss it. And if you're fascinated by this, read on to know when these two planets will come closest to one another and how you can watch them. Also know about a special event tonight with the Moon that should not be missed.

    Venus and Jupiter conjunction to happen soon

    Luckily, sky gazers will not have to wait too long to see Venus and Jupiter make their closest approach. According to various reports, the event will take place one week from today, on March 1. At this point, Jupiter would be shining at a magnitude of -2.1 and Venus would shine at a magnitude of -4.0.

    For the unaware, stellar magnitude is a measure of the brightness of a star or other celestial bodies. The brighter an object is, the lower the number it is assigned. Our Sun has a magnitude between -25 and -30. So, both these planets would be shining brilliantly across the sky on March 1.

    How to watch the Venus-Jupiter conjunction

    Astronomy enthusiasts can look towards the west-southwest horizon about one hour after the sunset to see these two planets next to each other. Under ideal conditions, when the light pollution is low and the sky is clear, you will be able to see it with an unaided eye. However, if you wish to watch the planets closely and in detail, then you will require a telescope. If you do not have a telescope, there is no need to worry. Virtual Telescope will also host a web cast of the event on March 1 which you can follow here.

    Moon joins the dance with Venus

    Right now, Venus and Jupiter are separated by a distance less than 9 degrees and while they are not at their closest proximity, you can still watch the spectacle tonight itself. In fact, if you were to indulge in skygazing today, February 23, you might come across another fascinating astronomy event. Known as appulse, tonight the Moon and Venus will make a very close approach and will be separated by just 1.5 degrees, as per a report by Sky.org. From India, enthusiasts can watch this till 8:25 PM IST tonight. Make sure to not miss this fantastic opportunity.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 12:49 IST
