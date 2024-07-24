 Vivo V40 Pro specifications revealed ahead of launch of V40 launch in India: Camera, chipset and more | Tech News
Vivo V40 Pro specifications revealed ahead of launch of V40 launch in India: Camera, chipset and more

Vivo V40 Pro specifications revealed ahead of launch of V40 launch in India: Camera, chipset and more

Vivo V40 Pro smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP Zeiss primary camera.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 18:11 IST
Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro smartphones are expected to be the slimmest smartphones as claimed by the company.

Vivo V40 series smartphones– V40 and V40 Pro– are set to launch in India in August 2024. Ahead of the launch, Vivo released details of the upcoming V40 smartphone series and unveiled major features and specifications. Here's everything we know so far.

 

Vivo V40 series camera details and more revealed

Vivo flaunted the upcoming Vivo V40 Pro smartphone having a triple camera setup on the back. It will have a 50MP Zeiss primary camera with Sony IMX816 sensor. Along with this, the Vivo V40 Pro will have a 50MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX816 sensor and 50MP ultra-wide camera. It will also flaunt 2x optical and 50x ZEISS Hyper Zoom. At the front, the Vivo V40 Pro will have a 50MP selfie camera with 92 degree wide angle view. The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mah battery. 

Vivo also revealed that the upcoming V40 series smartphone will be available in three colours namely Lotus Purple, Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey. Vivo V40 Pro will also feature IP68 water and dust resistant capabilities. 

Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro smartphones are expected to be the slimmest smartphones as claimed by the company. These models are likely to come with 3D curve display and Infinity Camera Module design. Both Vivo V40 and V40 Pro smartphones are expected to have 6.78-inch curved AMOLED displays with refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is likely to have a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Recalling the recent launches by Vivo, in June 2024, the Vivo T3 Lite smartphone was introduced in India. The  Vivo T3 Lite is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and has a battery life of 5,500 mAh. It comes in Majestic Black and Vibrant Green colour options. 

The base model of Vivo T3 Lite was launched with 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage at a price of 9,999. Another model with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at 10,999. 

Vivo T3 Lite has an extended RAM technology with a capacity of supporting up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boasts a 6.56 inch LCD display with refresh rate of 90 Hz and peak brightness of 840 nits. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 11. The handset flaunts IP64 water resistance and is protected against water. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 18:11 IST
