 Vivo V40e specifications, price in India and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Vivo V40e specifications, price in India and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details

Vivo V40e specifications, price in India and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details

Vivo is set to release the V40e in India soon. A recent leak reveals details about its specifications, pricing, and colour options ahead of the official launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 14:48 IST
Vivo V40e specifications, price in India and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details
Vivo V40e's price and specifications leak online ahead of its upcoming launch in India. (Representative image) (Vivo)

Vivo is preparing to launch its V40e model in India, according to recent reports. This new model will join the existing Vivo V40 series, which includes the Vivo V40 Pro and the standard Vivo V40. While the company has not officially disclosed details about the V40e, it has appeared on various benchmarking platforms. Recent leaks have provided insights into the expected launch timeline, price, and key specifications of the Vivo V40e. 

Vivo V40e: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The leaked information reveals that the Vivo V40e will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the screen size of other models in the V40 series. The device is expected to include a 3D curved panel and offer a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is anticipated that the Vivo V40e will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For photography, the Vivo V40e is expected to come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP additional sensor. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
24% OFF
Vivo T3x
  • Crimson Bliss
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,360₹17,499
Buy now
42% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,999₹18,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Vivo V30
  • Peacock Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,690₹32,999
Buy now

Also read: Adobe Express integrates Gen AI and expands support to Hindi, Kannada and other Indian languages

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The front-facing camera could be a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor. The Vivo V40e might be equipped with a 5500mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging. An earlier report also suggested that the phone could have an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It is likely to run on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 skin.

Also read: Experts creating 'Humanity's Last Exam' to stump powerful AI tech

Vivo V40e: Price in India and Colour Options (Leaked)

According to a SmartPrix report, the Vivo V40e will be available in two colour options: Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze. The phone is expected to offer two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The anticipated price range for the Vivo V40e in India is between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 14:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon best oneplus tws earbuds to buy in september 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets