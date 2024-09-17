Vivo V40e specifications, price in India and other key details leaked ahead of official launch- Details

Vivo is preparing to launch its V40e model in India, according to recent reports. This new model will join the existing Vivo V40 series, which includes the Vivo V40 Pro and the standard Vivo V40. While the company has not officially disclosed details about the V40e, it has appeared on various benchmarking platforms. Recent leaks have provided insights into the expected launch timeline, price, and key specifications of the Vivo V40e.

Vivo V40e: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The leaked information reveals that the Vivo V40e will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the screen size of other models in the V40 series. The device is expected to include a 3D curved panel and offer a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is anticipated that the Vivo V40e will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For photography, the Vivo V40e is expected to come equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP additional sensor.

The front-facing camera could be a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor. The Vivo V40e might be equipped with a 5500mAh battery and support for 80W fast charging. An earlier report also suggested that the phone could have an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It is likely to run on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14 skin.

Vivo V40e: Price in India and Colour Options (Leaked)

According to a SmartPrix report, the Vivo V40e will be available in two colour options: Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze. The phone is expected to offer two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The anticipated price range for the Vivo V40e in India is between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000.