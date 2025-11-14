Vivo V70 5G mobile spotted on Geekbench with this Snapdragon chip- All details

Vivo's next-generation V series phone, the Vivo V70 model recently spotted in the global Geekbench database. The listing suggests that the smartphone could debut soon, but it may not launch in India until 2026. In the listing, we can spot single-core and multi-core scores, RAM, and software details. However, it may not be a big performance upgrade in comparison to the current Vivo V60 model. Therefore, know what the upcoming Vivo V70 model has in store for the users.

Vivo V70 5G mobile performance

Tech blogger Anvin shared screenshots of the global Geekbench listing on X (formerly Twitter), revealing details about the chipset and performance scores. The Vivo V70 was listed as model number Vivo V2538. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It achieved 1235 points in single-core testing and 3920 points in multi-core testing.

In addition, the chipset offers an octa-core setup with a prime core clocked at 2.8GHz, four performance cores at 2.40GHz, and three efficiency cores running at 1.84GHz. The smartphone is said to have 8GB of RAM, and it runs on Android 16. However, we can also expect a 12GB RAM variant.

Now, the listing suggests that the Vivo V70 launch may not be too far, and we can expect an official announcement in the first half of 2026, since the year is almost ending. As far as specifications and features are concerned, the Vivo V70 will be launched as a mid-range camera-centric smartphone. However, we have yet to determine its specifications. As the launch gets closer, we get to hear more about the phone and its features.