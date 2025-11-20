Vivo X Fold 6 launch time and specifications surface online

As Apple prepares for its first iPhone Fold model, Vivo has already set plans to introduce the next-generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6. While we still have a few months until the official launch, leaks surrounding the foldable have started to surface online. As part of early leaks, the Vivo X Fold 6 launch timeline and a few specifications were leaked, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect.

Vivo X Fold 6 launch date and specifications

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Smart Pikachu on Weibo shared crucial details about the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6. The foldable is expected to debut in the second quarter of 2026, which is between April and June. In terms of upgrades, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This processor will be announced this month as a sub-flagship chip, bringing premium-like performance. In comparison, the X Fold 5 model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

In addition to upgraded performance, the Vivo X Fold 6 is also expected to get a 200MP camera that may come with Zeiss-branded optics. Whereas the current X Fold 5 model features a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The foldable is also revealed to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for the unlock functionality. Since these are initial leaks, take them with a grain of salt, as we may get to know more about the foldable near its launch timeline. Till then, we will have to wait patiently to confirm what upgrades Vivo is bringing for the X Fold 6 model.

This year the Vivo X Fold 5 model was hyped for its 4.3mm slim build despite having a massive 6000mAh battery. Now, with the new generation model coming, it will be quite interesting to see how Vivo balances the upgrades while maintaining a slimmer build.