Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G prices in India start at…

The Vivo X300 5G and X300 Pro 5G will officially launch on December 2, 2025, in India. The series flaunts camera-centric capabilities, powerful performance, and a stylish build that may grab attention. Vivo has started revealing several features and specifications of the smartphones ahead of launch, yet the biggest question for buyers remains the price of the flagship models. Now, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the expected pricing and storage options of the Vivo X300 5G and X300 Pro 5G ahead of the debut.

Vivo X300 5G, Vivo X300 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

As per the tipster's post on X (formerly Twitter), the Vivo X300 5G could be priced at Rs. 75,999 for the base storage variant consisting of 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone may also come in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB storage options, which will likely be priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G may launch at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 for 16GB + 512GB storage variant. The smartphone will also come with a Vivo Telephoto Extender Kit, which is said to be priced at Rs. 20,999. While these are the leaked prices, it is suggested to wait until December 2 to get a confirmation.

Vivo X300 5G, Vivo X300 Pro 5G: What to expect

The company has already confirmed that the Vivo X300 series will feature a ZEISS-tuned triple camera setup. The Pro model is said to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, whereas the standard model will feature a 200MP main camera, both tuned by ZEISS Optics. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, bringing flagship performance and experiences. Now, Vivo will unveil detailed capabilities on the X300 series next month.