Vivo has officially teased the launch of its flagship smartphone series, the X300 and X300 Pro models, in India. The smartphones will soon make their debut in the country with upgraded camera features, performance, and overall experience. While we are still awaiting the official launch date, Vivo is teasing its 100x zoom capabilities, hinting towards telephoto lens upgrades. Therefore, if you are in search of a camera-centric smartphone in the flagship segment, then know what the Vivo X300 Series has to offer.

Vivo India has shared a post on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), teasing the launch of the Vivo X300 series. The post consisted of a video which showcases the smartphone's zooming capabilities. The caption of the post said, “What once was beyond reach is now all yours to capture. The #vivoX300Series. Coming soon.” However, we may have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm the official India launch date.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch: What to expect

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will likely feature 6.31-inch and 6.78-inch BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. However, the Pro model may also include V3+ & Vs1 imaging chips for camera performance.

In terms of camera, the Vivo X300 Pro may offer advanced features like a 200MP periscope lens, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, we can expect 6,040mAh and 6,510mAh batteries. In terms of India pricing, the Vivo X300 could cost around Rs. 69,999, whereas the X300 Pro could be priced around Rs. 99,999.