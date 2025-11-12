menu
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Vivo X300 Series launch in India confirmed: Expected specifications, features, and price

Vivo X300 Series launch in India confirmed: Expected specifications, features, and price

Vivo X300 Series India launch is confirmed as the brand teased camera capabilities. Know what you can expect from this flagship series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2025, 15:56 IST
Vivo X300 Series launch in India confirmed: Expected specifications, features, and price
Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are launching in India soon. (Vivo)

Vivo has officially teased the launch of its flagship smartphone series, the X300 and X300 Pro models, in India. The smartphones will soon make their debut in the country with upgraded camera features, performance, and overall experience. While we are still awaiting the official launch date, Vivo is teasing its 100x zoom capabilities, hinting towards telephoto lens upgrades. Therefore, if you are in search of a camera-centric smartphone in the flagship segment, then know what the Vivo X300 Series has to offer.

Vivo X300 Series launch in India

Vivo India has shared a post on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), teasing the launch of the Vivo X300 series. The post consisted of a video which showcases the smartphone's zooming capabilities. The caption of the post said, “What once was beyond reach is now all yours to capture. The #vivoX300Series. Coming soon.” However, we may have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm the official India launch date.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch: What to expect

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will likely feature 6.31-inch and 6.78-inch BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. However, the Pro model may also include V3+ & Vs1 imaging chips for camera performance.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In terms of camera, the Vivo X300 Pro may offer advanced features like a 200MP periscope lens, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, we can expect 6,040mAh and 6,510mAh batteries. In terms of India pricing, the Vivo X300 could cost around Rs. 69,999, whereas the X300 Pro could be priced around Rs. 99,999.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 15:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech