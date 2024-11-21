Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Vivo Y300 Launching in India on November 21: Specifications, Features, and Expected Price

Vivo Y300 Launching in India on November 21: Specifications, Features, and Expected Price

Vivo Y300 is officially launching on 21st November 2024 at 12:00 PM IST. During the event, Vivo will unveil details about the phone’s availability and colour options

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 09:25 IST
Vivo Y300 combines premium features such as a high-resolution camera with Aura Light, fast charging, and a powerful chipset, making it a strong contender in its segment.
Vivo Y300 combines premium features such as a high-resolution camera with Aura Light, fast charging, and a powerful chipset, making it a strong contender in its segment.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y300, in India. A teaser shared by the brand has revealed key design elements, including the colour options and camera setup. Highlighting the device's Aura Light feature, Vivo has also officially confirmed the launch date. Here's a detailed look at everything we know about the Vivo Y300.

Vivo Y300: Specifications and Features


The Vivo Y300 is poised to deliver impressive performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for immersive visuals. The device is likely to include an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient biometric authentication.

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 128GB
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹63,080
Check details
See full Specifications

Camera Setup

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Y300 will boast a dual-camera system, as revealed in the teaser. This setup includes:

  • 50 MP wide-angle primary sensor
  • 2 MP depth sensor

 

The addition of the Aura ring light promises to enhance flash effects and boost performance in low-light photography. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 32 MP selfie camera, making it ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo Y300 is likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and get back to their tasks in no time.

Vivo Y300: Launch Date and Expected Price in India

The Vivo Y300 is officially launching on 21st November 2024 at 12:00 PM IST. During the event, Vivo will unveil details about the phone's availability and colour options, which are rumoured to include Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver finishes.

Vivo Y300 Expected Price

Reports suggest that the Vivo Y300 will be priced between 20,000 and 25,000, depending on the variant. This positions it as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Why the Vivo Y300 Stands Out

The Vivo Y300 combines premium features such as a high-resolution camera with Aura Light, fast charging, and a powerful chipset, making it a strong contender in its segment. With its sleek design and vibrant colour options, it's expected to appeal to a wide range of users.

Stay tuned for the official launch on 21st November to get a closer look at what Vivo's latest offering has in store.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 09:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event
Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets