Vivo Y300 Launching in India on November 21: Specifications, Features, and Expected Price

Vivo is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y300, in India. A teaser shared by the brand has revealed key design elements, including the colour options and camera setup. Highlighting the device's Aura Light feature, Vivo has also officially confirmed the launch date. Here's a detailed look at everything we know about the Vivo Y300.

Vivo Y300: Specifications and Features



The Vivo Y300 is poised to deliver impressive performance with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate for immersive visuals. The device is likely to include an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient biometric authentication.

Camera Setup

The Y300 will boast a dual-camera system, as revealed in the teaser. This setup includes:

50 MP wide-angle primary sensor

2 MP depth sensor

The addition of the Aura ring light promises to enhance flash effects and boost performance in low-light photography. On the front, the phone is expected to sport a 32 MP selfie camera, making it ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

The Vivo Y300 is likely to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly and get back to their tasks in no time.

Vivo Y300: Launch Date and Expected Price in India

The Vivo Y300 is officially launching on 21st November 2024 at 12:00 PM IST. During the event, Vivo will unveil details about the phone's availability and colour options, which are rumoured to include Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver finishes.

Vivo Y300 Expected Price

Reports suggest that the Vivo Y300 will be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, depending on the variant. This positions it as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.

Why the Vivo Y300 Stands Out

The Vivo Y300 combines premium features such as a high-resolution camera with Aura Light, fast charging, and a powerful chipset, making it a strong contender in its segment. With its sleek design and vibrant colour options, it's expected to appeal to a wide range of users.

Stay tuned for the official launch on 21st November to get a closer look at what Vivo's latest offering has in store.