Vivo Y500 Pro with 7,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specs, and features

Vivo has announced a new generation Y series phone, the Vivo Y500 Pro, in China with some eye-catching features and specifications. This is said to be a mid-range smartphone with features like a 7000mAh battery, a 200MP camera, and IP68+IP69 ratings. The Vivo Y500 Pro is also expected to make an Indian debut in the coming months. Therefore, if you are in search of a feature-filled smartphone with flagship-like features, then you may want to check out the Vivo Y500 Pro and what it has to offer.

Vivo Y500 Pro launch: Specifications and features

The Vivo Y500 Pro sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600nits peak brightness, and 1.5K resolution. In terms of design, it has a textured rear panel with a circular camera module. It has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For performance, the smartphone relies on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS2.2 storage. The Vivo Y500 Pro comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera with a Samsung HP5 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP selfie shooter. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Vivo Y500 Pro price and India launch expectations

The Vivo Y500 Pro was launched in China with four colour options: Auspicious Cloud, Light Green, Soft Powder, and Titanium Black. The pricing starts at CNY 1,999, which is about Rs. 25,000. As of now, Vivo has not confirmed its global and Indian launch. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months to know if it will make an Indian debut or not.