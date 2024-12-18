Vi 5G launch in India: What you need to know

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is reportedly preparing to launch its 5G services commercially across India soon, following a delay of two years after securing spectrum in the 2022 5G auction. Vi's services may initially roll out in 17 telecom circles, marking its entry into the competitive 5G market, where rivals Airtel and Jio have already launched their networks.

Vi plans to offer 5G connectivity to both prepaid and postpaid users. The company will deploy its 5G network using the 3.3GHz and 26GHz (mmWave) spectrum.



“We have successfully rolled out 5G services in accordance with MRO guidelines. A full-scale launch to all users is part of our roadmap, and we will share more details at an appropriate time," said Vi Spokesperson.

Vi's 5G services may first become available in select cities across various regions, including:

Rajasthan: Jaipur (Near Galaxy Cinema, Mansarovar Industrial Area, RIICO)

Haryana: Karnal (HSIIDC, Industrial Area, Sector-3)

West Bengal: Kolkata (Sector V, Salt Lake)

Kerala: Thrikkakara (Kakkanad)

Uttar Pradesh (East): Lucknow (Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar)

Uttar Pradesh (West): Agra (Near J.P. Hotel, Fatehbad Road)

Madhya Pradesh: Indore (Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura)

Gujarat: Ahmedabad (Near Divya Bhaskar, Corporate Road, Makarba, Prahladnagar)

