Voicemod launches VMgram, an AI-powered voice modulator for Telegram; Check out this AI tool for streamers

The artificial intelligence (AI) wave has swept the world and the world's biggest tech companies are making efforts to incorporate this technology into their suite of products. Apps like Instagram and WhatsApp have benefitted from AI adoption, adding new and intuitive features. Over the past few months, Telegram has also been adding several features to enhance the user experience. Now, it is also set to get an AI boost. Voicemod has launched the VMgram, the “Ultimate Voicemod Telegram Mod”, for Android smartphones. Know all about VMgram.

VMgram on Telegram

For the unaware, Telegram is an instant messaging platform similar to WhatsApp that offers end-to-end encryption and two-step authentication. Moreover, the app also has ‘bots' that offer additional functionality for various tasks. Like WhatsApp, it also offers online calling functionality, and it is here that the VMgram app provides a boost. It is a real-time voice modulator that can change your voice dynamically in calls leveraging AI. That means you can sound like a space alien during your Telegram chat while raiding dungeons in your favorite game! VMgram is already popular among streamers and Discord users, and now it is making its way to Telegram.

Users can also send recorded audio messages with modulated AI-powered voices using VMgram. It offers multiple voice options such as guardian knight, alien, mystical sorceress, ghost, or even a duck! VMgram also features a soundboard with various buttons for sound effects. This means every time you lose a match, you can play a sad trombone to express your disappointment, while there's also a triumphant sound effect for when you emerge victorious.

The official description of the app states, “With VMgram, unleash your vocal creativity, elevate your gaming chats, and enjoy an unparalleled Telegram experience. Perfect for pranks, in-game antics, or just surprising your friends. Ready to change how you chat? Dive into the world of VMgram!”

VMgram is already available on the Google Play Store for Android users, and its rollout for iPhones is expected to follow soon. It can also be used on Windows and macOS.