Want mind-bending TV? Here are five time travel shows everyone’s talking about this year

Ever wished you could rewrite history or just see how choices ripple across time? These five series throw open the doors to what-ifs and wild adventures, reminding us that great storytelling is always ready to bend the rules of reality.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2025, 16:22 IST
Epic adventures, big emotions, and time twists: these five series prove that travelling through TV can be unforgettable in 2025.
Sometimes time refuses to be a straight line, at least on TV. This year's streaming line-up is brimming with shows that treat time like a playground, full of mystery, danger, and the occasional emotional gut punch. What can you expect? Modern London crime scenes to the Scottish Highlands and beyond, these series will take you beyond dodging paradoxes to explore what-ifs, tough moral choices, and friendships tested by the wildest circumstances. If you're a die-hard sci-fi fan or just looking for something fresh that'll keep you glued till the credits, here are five must-watch time travel shows ready to spark your curiosity right now.

Doctor Who (JioHotstar)

Doctor Who reinvents itself once more in 2025, with high-energy storytelling, and a renewed focus on character-driven drama. The show leaps confidently across centuries and galaxies, never feeling stale. This year's episodes are packed with emotional stakes, clever time paradoxes, and sharp writing that nods to old fans while pulling in newcomers. The Doctor proves that time travel isn't just about flashy tech, it's about heart and hope. You don't need to know every past Whovian detail; jump in and enjoy the ride now.

Bodies (Netflix)

What happens when four detectives in different eras stumble across the same body in London? Bodies twists the classic police procedural with layers of time-bending conspiracy and overlapping mysteries. The series is stylish and tightly plotted, piecing together clues over more than a century. The writing blurs crime, sci-fi, and historical suspense, keeping you guessing as timelines cross and repeat. It's as much about how choices ripple through time as it is about solving a murder. Each episode ratchets up the tension, and the show isn't afraid to ask big questions about fate, morality, and what history hides.

The Lazarus Project

The Lazarus Project is a sleek thriller where everyday life can be undone with the press of a button. Imagine waking up and realising a secret agency is resetting time to prevent disasters. The lead character faces the ultimate dilemma: save the world or hold onto love and memories others forget. With high stakes, plenty of moral ambiguity, and a pace that never lets up, the series hooks you fast. The series has two seasons that you can watch in one go!

Outlander (Netflix)

Blending sweeping historical drama and emotional depth, Outlander is back with new, richly plotted episodes. The show's unique mix of romance, political intrigue, and time travel keeps fans invested after years on air. Claire and Jamie's saga moves between centuries, with each jump offering not just exotic scenery, but powerful choices and hard consequences. 2025's run explores more of war's chaos and the resilience of love under impossible pressures. For viewers who like their sci-fi grounded in real world struggles and passionate relationships, Outlander remains the gold standard.

Paper Girls (Prime Video)

If you grew up loving Stranger Things or are simply after something fresh, Paper Girls is your next fix. A group of four teenage girls on their newspaper route are flung across decades, chased by rival time travellers and forced to confront their own futures. It's a bold mix of 80s nostalgia and modern, multicultural storytelling. The show transitions smoothly from funny, coming-of-age drama to gripping science fiction, balancing clever world building with relatable, messy friendship. The characters feel real, their dilemmas matter, and the time travel twists keep you guessing until the very end.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 16:22 IST
