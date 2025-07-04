₹4300 refund from an Airline">
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Want to escape Earth this weekend? Watch these 5 shows for unforgettable journeys to strange sci-fi worlds

Want to escape Earth this weekend? Watch these 5 shows for unforgettable journeys to strange sci-fi worlds

Alien worlds are the perfect escape for anyone who loves asking exploring. These five shows imagine new planets and bring them to life with visuals that pull you in and stories that make you want to stay.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 04 2025, 16:16 IST
Each of these shows transports you to a different world, offering a front-row seat to some of TV’s most creative planets.
Each of these shows transports you to a different world, offering a front-row seat to some of TV’s most creative planets. (Unsplash)

Alien worlds are a great way to indulge in those “what if” questions and watchers get a chance to see how different life could look with just a twist of imagination. Watching a new planet unfold on screen with its strange landscapes and unfamiliar skies is the great escape. We selected some TV shows that help us escape from the daily grunt of life. These shows let you wander through alien cities, trek across wild terrain, and meet life forms that push the limits of what feels possible. Here are five series that do exactly that, each one serving up a fresh escape for anyone who's ever wondered what might be waiting out there, just beyond the next star.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus)

This show is a real treat for anyone who loves classic sci-fi exploration. Following Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise, it's a fresh take that still honours the original spirit. The planets they visit look stunning, from dense alien jungles to icy wastelands and mysterious cities. Each episode feels like a new world, with detailed environments that make the galaxy feel vast and alive. Season 3, which came out recently, keeps pushing the boundaries with its visuals that will make you wish you had a spaceship.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

This alternate history series imagines a world where the space race never stopped, and the results are impressive. The show's depiction of Mars colonies and orbital stations is grounded in real science but doesn't skimp on imagination. The alien terrain on Mars looks both harsh and beautiful. It's a slower burn compared to some, but the visuals and world-building reward patience, making it easy to get drawn into this vision of humanity's future in space.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Expanse (Prime Video)

Even though the show ended recently, it remains one of the best examples of detailed world-building in sci-fi. The solar system feels lived-in, gritty, and real, from the dusty asteroid belt to the frozen moons of Jupiter. The mix of political drama and alien technology, especially around the protomolecule, is definitely worth sitting through. The planets and stations are characters in their own right, each with a unique atmosphere and feel.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Based on the celebrated Chinese sci-fi novels, this series offers something a little different, alien worlds that are strange, complex, and sometimes unsettling. The visual effects bring to life advanced civilisations and cosmic phenomena that feel truly alien. What would you do if you found out an alien civilisation was coming to obliterate your planet, but they're still too far in space and are now dropping clues? It's a cerebral show, with a focus on big ideas and epic scale, and the alien environments reflect that - looking both beautiful and mysterious in equal measure.

Alien: Earth (FX)

This one isn't out yet but is highly anticipated. It's a prequel to Ridley Scott's Alien films and promises a darker, more atmospheric take on extraterrestrial life. While much of the story is set on Earth, there are glimpses of alien tech and environments. Expect intense creature design and moody visuals that stay true to the franchise's horror roots while expanding the universe.

These shows show alien worlds in ways that make those places feel real and inviting, strange and sometimes dangerous. Whether it's the hopeful exploration of Strange New Worlds or the gritty realism of The Expanse, there's plenty here to satisfy anyone looking to escape to the stars for a weekend binge.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 16:16 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets