Alien worlds are a great way to indulge in those “what if” questions and watchers get a chance to see how different life could look with just a twist of imagination. Watching a new planet unfold on screen with its strange landscapes and unfamiliar skies is the great escape. We selected some TV shows that help us escape from the daily grunt of life. These shows let you wander through alien cities, trek across wild terrain, and meet life forms that push the limits of what feels possible. Here are five series that do exactly that, each one serving up a fresh escape for anyone who's ever wondered what might be waiting out there, just beyond the next star.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus)

This show is a real treat for anyone who loves classic sci-fi exploration. Following Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise, it's a fresh take that still honours the original spirit. The planets they visit look stunning, from dense alien jungles to icy wastelands and mysterious cities. Each episode feels like a new world, with detailed environments that make the galaxy feel vast and alive. Season 3, which came out recently, keeps pushing the boundaries with its visuals that will make you wish you had a spaceship.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

This alternate history series imagines a world where the space race never stopped, and the results are impressive. The show's depiction of Mars colonies and orbital stations is grounded in real science but doesn't skimp on imagination. The alien terrain on Mars looks both harsh and beautiful. It's a slower burn compared to some, but the visuals and world-building reward patience, making it easy to get drawn into this vision of humanity's future in space.

The Expanse (Prime Video)

Even though the show ended recently, it remains one of the best examples of detailed world-building in sci-fi. The solar system feels lived-in, gritty, and real, from the dusty asteroid belt to the frozen moons of Jupiter. The mix of political drama and alien technology, especially around the protomolecule, is definitely worth sitting through. The planets and stations are characters in their own right, each with a unique atmosphere and feel.

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Based on the celebrated Chinese sci-fi novels, this series offers something a little different, alien worlds that are strange, complex, and sometimes unsettling. The visual effects bring to life advanced civilisations and cosmic phenomena that feel truly alien. What would you do if you found out an alien civilisation was coming to obliterate your planet, but they're still too far in space and are now dropping clues? It's a cerebral show, with a focus on big ideas and epic scale, and the alien environments reflect that - looking both beautiful and mysterious in equal measure.

Alien: Earth (FX)

This one isn't out yet but is highly anticipated. It's a prequel to Ridley Scott's Alien films and promises a darker, more atmospheric take on extraterrestrial life. While much of the story is set on Earth, there are glimpses of alien tech and environments. Expect intense creature design and moody visuals that stay true to the franchise's horror roots while expanding the universe.

These shows show alien worlds in ways that make those places feel real and inviting, strange and sometimes dangerous. Whether it's the hopeful exploration of Strange New Worlds or the gritty realism of The Expanse, there's plenty here to satisfy anyone looking to escape to the stars for a weekend binge.