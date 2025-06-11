Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Was it life? New findings complicate distant planet's story as scientists debate what signals really mean

Initial excitement over possible life on exoplanet K2-18b has faded. New studies found weak evidence for key molecules, highlighting noisy data.

By: BHARAT SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2025, 13:09 IST
A faint chemical hint on K2-18b once promised a breakthrough in the search for life beyond Earth, but new research reveals the universe’s secrets are never so easily unlocked
A faint chemical hint on K2-18b once promised a breakthrough in the search for life beyond Earth, but new research reveals the universe’s secrets are never so easily unlocked (NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))

Who thought a distant planet could hold the secret to the universe? K2-18b, an exoplanet 124 light-years away, recently set the astronomy world abuzz. Astronomers spotted a faint signal - two molecules in its atmosphere, DMS and DMDS, both linked to life on Earth. Was this the evidence of extraterrestrial life we've all been waiting for?

Not so fast. The initial excitement quickly gave way to a wave of scepticism. Multiple research teams had a closer look at the original findings and found the evidence for these molecules wasn't nearly as solid as first hoped. The culprit? Noisy, imperfect data from the James Webb Space Telescope, which makes it incredibly tricky to tell one organic molecule from another. When you're peering across light-years, even the tiniest error can turn a potential biosignature into just another blip.

When the data gets messy

Then came the temperature twist. Early studies painted K2-18b as a balmy, ocean-covered ‘Hycean' world, but newer research suggests it might actually be far hotter, possibly too hot for life as we know it. That's the thing about exoplanets: just when you think you've got them figured out, they throw you a curveball.

Also read
The debate didn't stop at the data. Scientists dug into the modelling methods behind the original claims and found them a bit too narrow. When they broadened the models to include more potential molecules, the supposed evidence for DMS and DMDS faded away. Instead, they found molecules like ethane, which don't point to life at all, according to CNN. It's a bit like thinking you've found a rare bird, only to realise it was just a pigeon in fancy lighting.

Models, molecules, and mayhem

The team behind the initial discovery hasn't given up; they've expanded their search to hundreds of molecules and are calling for even more rigorous proof. The rest of the research community is keeping them honest, demanding higher standards and more data before anyone starts celebrating.

So, are we any closer to finding life beyond Earth? Maybe, maybe not. But every twist in the K2-18b saga reminds us that the search for cosmic company is a journey full of surprises, setbacks, and the occasional glimmer of hope. And isn't that what makes it so thrilling?

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 13:09 IST
