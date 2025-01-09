We never sold your personal data: Apple after paying $95 Million to settle Siri lawsuit

Apple recently paid $95 million to settle a lawsuit which claimed that Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, secretly recorded conversations of iPhone and other Apple product users without their consent. This lawsuit came as a surprise considering Apple's longstanding commitment to privacy, a cornerstone of its brand image.



In a statement to the media, Apple said, “Apple has never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose. We are constantly developing technologies to make Siri even more private, and will continue to do so.”

The iPhone maker mentioned, “Privacy is a foundational part of the design process, driven by principles that include data minimisation, on-device intelligence, transparency and control, and strong security protections that work together to provide users with incredible experiences and peace of mind. This applies to all of our products and services, including Siri, which has been engineered to protect user privacy and is the most private digital assistant.”



What is the Siri Lawsuit about?

The lawsuit, filed by the Wood Law Firm in August 2019, followed a Guardian report accusing Siri of secretly recording conversations. The complaint alleged that Siri's microphone activated at unintended times, capturing private conversations without users' knowledge.

The issue reportedly stemmed from a 2014 software update that enabled Siri to activate upon hearing "Hey, Siri." However, the lawsuit claimed Siri frequently recorded audio outside of this command to improve Apple's machine learning technology.

Further allegations suggested that Apple shared these recorded conversations with advertisers, allowing targeted marketing efforts based on private discussions—a serious privacy breach.

Who Is Covered by the Settlement?

The settlement applies to tens of millions of U.S. consumers who owned or purchased Siri-enabled devices—such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks—between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2022. Eligible consumers will be able to file claims for compensation.

How Much Will Consumers Receive?

The settlement envisions payouts of up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, with limits on the number of devices per consumer. However, the actual amount could vary depending on:

Number of claims filed: Only 3–5% of eligible consumers are expected to submit claims. Legal fees and costs: Nearly $30 million of the settlement is earmarked for legal fees and expenses, subject to approval by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White.

A hearing to review the proposed settlement is set for February 14, 2025, in Oakland, California. Final approval will determine the timeline for payouts to eligible consumers.

How to Disable Siri

To ensure privacy, users can disable Siri on their devices by following these steps:

Go to Settings > Siri & Search. Toggle off “Listen for ‘Hey Siri'” and “Press Side Button for Siri.” Confirm by selecting Turn Off Siri on the pop-up window.

To prevent specific apps from accessing your microphone, navigate to Settings > [App Name] > Microphone and toggle off the option.

This lawsuit raises important questions about privacy in the digital age, particularly for companies that prioritise user trust.