What is 5G Advanced and why it is a big deal in India? From performance to uses, everything explained

Reliance Digital recently made waves about the new 5G Advanced technology which is touted as the new 5G evolution in the country. Jio 5.5G, which is used as a term to address 5G Advanced was popularised during the launch of the OnePlus 13 series in India. These smartphones become the first in the country to offer faster internet speeds. Now, why 5G Advanced or 5.5G is a big deal in India? Well, this is a new and faster internet technology providing users with improved performance over the current 5G technology that we are using on a daily basis. Know more about what 5.5G can do and why it is better than 5G.

What is 5G Advanced or Jio 5.5G technology?

The 5G Advanced is a new internet technology succeeding 5G in performance, network, and internet speed. The technology was launched in collaboration with OnePlus and Jio to provide users with advanced versions of internet and network technology. The Jio 5.5G claims to provide faster internet speeds, lower latency, and enhanced reliability. The new technology is expected to bring significant upgrades over 5G. While we are slowly transitioning to 6G, 5.5G is expected to be the perfect bright or the first step to implementing advanced connectivity technology in the country.

5G Advanced: Upgrades and use cases

The 5G Advanced will bring several upgrades over the 5G network as reported by Jio. The 5G Advanced is built with Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC) technology, enabling devices to connect to multiple network cells simultaneously. It claims to provide 1000 Mbp downlink speeds, supports Ultra-reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), and improved coverage. Additionally, it also uses advanced AI/ML for improved resource management, network optimization and more.

In terms of use cases and benefits, the 5G Advanced will enable users to enjoy high-quality video calls with fast speeds, play online games without lag, provide better virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, drones and satellites to communication, Industrial automation, and much more.

5G Advanced Challenges

In a developing country like India, implementing such fast-paced technology is challenging. As of now, the 5G technology is yet to make its significance and several areas, devices, and network operators lack ways to enhance its accessibility. telecom operators are still in the process of making 5G available in rural areas and specific regions in India. Therefore, making the new technology meaningful could take years, however, it may the beginning of a better future of technology.

