What’s Studio Ghibli and why are AI generated images flooding the internet

Unlike most modern animated films, which rely heavily on Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), Studio Ghibli’s works are supposedly handcrafted.

By: VARUN KRISHNAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 11:17 IST
The internet is suddenly flooded with AI-generated images mimicking the beloved Ghibli style. (ChatGPT)

Studio Ghibli is a renowned Japanese animation studio based in Tokyo known for producing hits such as Spirited Away (2001), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997) which have drawn accolades for the animation. It was founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki. Known for its breathtaking hand-drawn animation, timeless storytelling, and deep emotional resonance, Ghibli represents the gold standard of animated cinema.

Yet lately, fans of the studio have noticed something odd — the internet is suddenly flooded with AI-generated images mimicking the beloved Ghibli style.

Why is this happening, and what does it mean for the legacy of the studio?

OpenAI releases GPT-4o image generation update

OpenAI the company behind ChatGPT had recently released an update to GPT-4o which enables high-quality image generation from just a simple prompt. The company claims that they built the most advanced image generator into GPT‑4o. You can generate a wide variety of images of objects, people, cities and a lot more. One of the most powerful features is the ability for users to upload images as an input to the model so that you can get the desired output. It is fascinating to see how good AI models have become at generating high-quality images with minimal set of instructions. I tried uploading a few images on ChatGPT and the output was visually enjoyable and surely fun. Surprisingly the ChatGPT mobile app seemed to be producing better images compared to the website. The feature is available to users on the free version with a limit of 3 images per day and the paid plans don't seem to have a cap.

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI recently changed his profile picture on social networking site X (formerly Twitter) and encouraged users to try the new image generation feature.

Additionally, during the launch stream of this new feature OpenAI showed a demo of turning an image into an anime version. Post this several users have managed to create and share Studio Ghibli-style images across the internet. That's all it took for the internet to catch fire. The trend of Ghiblification of images has peaked in the last few days with users, celebrities, politicians and world leaders sharing the anime-style images on social media.

The clash of Art and AI

Unlike most modern animated films, which rely heavily on Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), Studio Ghibli's works are supposedly handcrafted. Every frame is drawn and painted with meticulous care, giving the studio's films a texture and warmth that feel deeply human. This makes the recent surge of AI-generated Ghibli-style content on the internet both fascinating and, to some, unsettling. Hayao Miyazaki has once described AI as an “insult to life itself” and called it “art without a soul”.

Hayao Miyazaki has called AI as an “insult to life itself”. (Studio Ghibli)
What makes art unique is the human element and the emotions behind it. While AI can mimic styles and patterns to produce something that looks like art, it lacks the story and soul that come from real experience.

Dilemma : Art or Joy

While purists might feel upset about the surge in Studio Ghibli-images on the internet, for most users, it doesn't really matter. They seem to be having fun with sharing anime style photos of themselves and their loved ones. For most users, this isn't about debating the ethics of AI art — it's about the joy of seeing themselves and their loved ones transformed into anime characters. In that sense, Ghiblification is functioning less as a threat to art and more as a massive cultural moment — one where nostalgia, novelty, and new tech all collide.

Grok generated Ghibli style image. (Grok)
Open AI is reportedly seeing record usage of the new feature and their GPUs are under constant demand according to an update from Sam Altman. While this latest trend was kicked-off by ChatGPT, it is possible to create such images using other tools such as Grok and Gemini. While even a really simple command can produce a desirable image, users with some creativity can make the most of the tool. Believe it or not, we need to come to terms with the fact that AI generated images are going to become very common. There is a lot of fear and backlash around ethics, licensing, attribution and originality which is warranted.

The road ahead

While AI-generated images have gotten very popular, it is possible to create realistic videos too with tools like Open AI Sora and Google Veo 2. Even entire movies could be generated by AI in the not-too-distant future. With the rapid advancement of generative models capable of writing scripts, creating visuals, composing music, and even animating characters, it's conceivable that AI could handle every stage of the filmmaking process. However, whether AI can truly replace art or artists is a far more complex question.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 11:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets