 WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates

WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates

Earlier this week, WhatsApp also announced that it is finally rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 04 2024, 09:11 IST
WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates
These WhatsApp features are now starting to roll out, and will be available globally to users soon. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and over the years, the Meta-owned app has evolved into something bigger. With several Instagram-like features, WhatsApp is much more than a communication platform. It offers a range of options that allows you to stay in touch and get the latest update from your contents. One popular option offered is WhatsApp Status and the company is making it even better with status likes, private mentions and the ability to reshare a status you're mentioned in.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch nearing: Apple begins to source new OLED displays

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Status likes

WhatsApp users can now see a new like button on the bottom right corner of the screen. The option lets someone know you're thinking of them, or enjoying their status with a single tap of the button. Status likes are private and don't have a counter, so only the person whose status you liked can see them as a in the list of viewers.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Private mentions

You can now also privately mention other users on your WhatsApp Status and make sure those closest to you see your status. It also allows them to reshare it easily with their audience. Those you mention will be notified privately, and the mention won't be shown on your status.

These features are now starting to roll out, and will be available globally to users soon.

Also read: iOS 18.0.1 released: iPhone users get first update before big iOS 18.1 arrival

WhatsApp video call filters and backgrounds

Earlier this week, WhatsApp also announced that it is finally rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch. With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 09:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release brings this useful truecaller feature for iphone users- details ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it samsung may soon start charging you for these feature in galaxy smartphones ios 18.1 releasing next month: iphone users to get ios 18.0.1 first, here’s why x users will no longer see these posts in the main timeline, elon musk shares update samsung galaxy buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss whatsapp users can now add fun filters, backgrounds in video calls apple october event 2024: new m4 macs, ipads expected; iphone se 4, watch se 3 to arrive in 2025 google files complaint against microsoft, unhappy over cloud practices
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass
GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 13

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets