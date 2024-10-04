WhatsApp gets another Instagram-like feature, you can now tag on Status updates

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and over the years, the Meta-owned app has evolved into something bigger. With several Instagram-like features, WhatsApp is much more than a communication platform. It offers a range of options that allows you to stay in touch and get the latest update from your contents. One popular option offered is WhatsApp Status and the company is making it even better with status likes, private mentions and the ability to reshare a status you're mentioned in.

Status likes

WhatsApp users can now see a new like button on the bottom right corner of the screen. The option lets someone know you're thinking of them, or enjoying their status with a single tap of the button. Status likes are private and don't have a counter, so only the person whose status you liked can see them as a in the list of viewers.

Also read

Private mentions

You can now also privately mention other users on your WhatsApp Status and make sure those closest to you see your status. It also allows them to reshare it easily with their audience. Those you mention will be notified privately, and the mention won't be shown on your status.

These features are now starting to roll out, and will be available globally to users soon.

WhatsApp video call filters and backgrounds

Earlier this week, WhatsApp also announced that it is finally rolling out filters and backgrounds for video calls. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch. With 10 filters and 10 backgrounds to choose from, you can select and mix a wide range of options to create a unique look. Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.