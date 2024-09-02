WhatsApp is one the most used messaging platforms in the world and millions of users access the Meta-owned app for day to day communication. Although WhatsApp was initially launched just as a messaging platform, it evolved to something much bigger overtime. While a few use WhatsApp to reachout to people, a group of people used the platform to start a company that was last valued at over ₹6200 crore. Currently in the news for firing 150 employees and working with just 50 employees in the core team, the company that we are talking about is Dunzo. For those who are unaware, Dunzo is a quick grocery delivery platform that is currently functioning in major Indian cities. Cash-strapped Dunzo is struggling with mounting liabilities and overdue salaries.

How a WhatsApp group became a ₹ 6200 crore Dunzo

Kabeer Biswas, alongside Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha, launched Dunzo during his move to Bengaluru following the acquisition of his first startup, Hoppr, by Hike. This transition provided Kabeer with a boost to further his entrepreneurial ambitions. Originally a computer science engineer, Kabeer explored his interests through work in a plastic factory in Silvassa before deciding to pursue an MBA. He honed his business acumen with Airtel, focusing on sales and customer service.

Dunzo initially provided grocery, essential supplies, and other deliveries well before the emergence of competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. It began as a WhatsApp group where customers could place their orders. Through steady growth and investment, Dunzo developed a dedicated app and expanded into additional cities.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail got interested in the rising startup and ended up investing USD 200 million ( ₹1600 crore). The investment took the valuation of Dunzo to over USD 775 million (over ₹6200 crore), according to The Times of India. However, the company has been under crisis for quite a long time now. It has delayed their employee's salaries multiple times over the past year and posted a loss of ₹1,800 crore in FY23, a 288 percent increase from the previous year.



