WhatsApp, Instagram users can now access Meta AI in Hindi, chatbot gets support for 7 new languages

Meta AI is now available in seven new languages including Hindi and Hindi Romanised Script (Hinglish). Meta has announced support for Hindi language a month after rolling out AI Chatbot in India by Meta. India is the company's largest market with billions of users on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Threads.

Meta AI now available in these languages

Meta AI users on WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook can now interact in French, Hindi, Italian, German, Spanish and Portuguese and Hindi Romanised. Meta is working to add more language support in future. The move puts Meta in a strong position against the rivals in the AI chatbot race that includes Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot.

Launched in September 2023, Meta AI is Meta's venture into the space of Generative AI. The chatbot is accessible in 22 countries including Chile, Argentina, Cambodia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Cameroon.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Meta AI to launch new editing tools

Meta is set to launch new creative tools which will allow users to create their own desired AI generated images based in any place, style or era. For example, users can upload a selfie with a prompt,”Imagine me in the Indian retro era,” and generate AI images.

Additionally, Meta is set to roll out a feature that will allow users to create images in the feed, comments, stories and messages on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp this week. These new editing tools will enable users to add or remove objects in an image, edit and change them with ease. Users will also be able to fine tune their AI generated images.

For instance, after creating an image of a dog snorkeling in a goldfish bowl via AI, the user can create a new image replacing the dog with cat in the same scenario by giving the prompt ”Change dog to cat.”

Meta AI to offer AI capabilities free of cost

Meta aims to make Meta AI world's best and most accessible generative AI chatbot. Spending billions on AI development, Meta is planning to launch more editing and AI features free of cost soon.

"Meta AI is on track to reach our goal of becoming the most used AI assistant by the end of this year. There are hundreds of millions of people using it already and we keep making it smarter and freely available in more countries,” Meta chief Mark Zukerberg said in a recent video shared on Instagram.