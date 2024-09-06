 WhatsApp introduces call link shortcut for group chats; Meta AI voice feature soon | Tech News
WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that simplifies joining group calls. Users will soon be able to create and share call links directly within group chats.

WhatsApp introduces call link shortcut for group chats; Meta AI voice feature soon
WhatsApp is rolling out a call link shortcut for group chats to simplify joining voice or video calls. (Pixabay)

WhatsApp is advancing a new feature aimed at simplifying the process of joining calls within the app. This development focuses on streamlining the creation and sharing of call links, enabling users to initiate voice or video calls with a single tap from the calls tab. Currently, this feature is being designed exclusively for group chats.

WhatsApp New Feature Details

A recent screenshot from WABetaInfo indicates that users will soon find the option to generate a call link alongside other attachment options like photos or documents. This change reflects WhatsApp's efforts to enhance user convenience.

The new call link feature will allow users to start a call without automatically ringing all group members. Instead, participants can join the call at their convenience, which is expected to make group calls more flexible and user-friendly. Presently, the app rings every group member for incoming calls, but this approach is set to be revised.

WhatsApp has offered call links for two years, but the upcoming update will improve this function by enabling users to generate and share links directly within group conversations. This will facilitate a more seamless and efficient process for initiating group calls.

When the call link is shared, group members can join the call with a simple tap, bypassing the need for a group-wide ring notification. This feature will be particularly useful for large, international groups, as it accommodates different time zones and availability, making it easier to coordinate calls.

It is important to note that this feature is still under development and will be incorporated into future updates.

Meta AI Voice Mode in Development

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is working on integrating Meta AI into its chat interface. The new voice mode feature will enable users to interact with Meta AI using real-time voice commands. Instead of typing messages, users will be able to speak directly to Meta AI, which will respond using a voice chosen by the user. This feature aims to enhance personalisation by offering various voice options that users can select according to their preferences.

