WhatsApp introduces in app image search feature to help users quickly verify authenticity and combat misinformation

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets users search for images on the web directly within the app and helps verify their authenticity easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 16:35 IST
WhatsApp introduces in app image search feature to help users quickly verify authenticity and combat misinformation. (HT Tech)

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that could change how users interact with images shared in their chats. Currently in beta testing, this tool allows users to search for images on the web directly within the app to verify their authenticity. As digital misinformation spreads, this feature offers a straightforward way to combat manipulated media and rumours without leaving the app.

How the Feature Works

For now, the tool is available to select beta testers. It can be accessed through the three-dot menu while viewing an image, where users can tap on "Search on web" to initiate a reverse image search. This search directs users to relevant context about the image, helping them determine if it has been altered or misrepresented in any way.

The need for such a tool has become more pressing as altered images and false information circulate rapidly across various platforms. Users often face difficulties confirming the origin of images, which is where WhatsApp's new feature steps in. It empowers users to confirm the authenticity of an image with minimal effort, right within the chat window. This can help prevent the spread of misinformation by giving users the ability to fact-check images in real time.

Easy and Quick Verification

To use the feature, a WhatsApp user needs to open an image, tap the three-dot menu icon, and select the "Search on web" option. The app then submits the image to Google for a reverse search. Results will show where the image has appeared online and whether it has been altered. This makes it easier for users to discern the image's validity, saving them from needing to download and upload images to a search engine.

WhatsApp's new feature is completely optional, ensuring that users can decide if they want to engage with it. The app processes the image for the sole purpose of the reverse search without storing, analysing, or using the image in any other way, respecting user privacy.

While only available to a limited group of beta users on Android at this time, WhatsApp plans to expand the feature's availability to a broader audience in the coming weeks. This update offers a quick, integrated solution for verifying the images shared in everyday conversations.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 16:34 IST
