WhatsApp introduces new chat themes and wallpapers- All details

Since the past few months, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has been working on bringing several custom features to the app. In recent weeks, we have had several new features such as video call background, filter, event scheduling, and much more. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out new features which enable users to set different chat themes and introduced new wallpaper. Know more about how WhatsApp chat themes work and how users can customise their app experiences.

WhatsApp chat themes and new wallpapers

Now WhatsApp users can customise their chat experience with that “reflect their style” with different chat themes. This new feature brings a new wallpaper and colour scheme to each chat along with colorful chat bubbles. To make the experience more personalised, WhatsApp has provided pre-set chat themes and the ability to change backgrounds and bubbles to mix and match colour schemes according to user requirements. For Meta platform users, this is not a very new feature as Instagram already provides chat themes. However, Instagram has a few pre-set themes which users can change as per their mood and requirements.

Alongside chat themes, WhatsApp has also introduced a new collection of wallpaper for chat backgrounds. It still provides users with options to upload a background from their camera roll.

How to change WhatsApp chat themes?

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Go to app Settings and click on “Chats”

Step 3: Now go to “Default chat theme”

Step 4: Customise the theme app per requirements.

Users can also change the chat theme for individual contacts by clicking on the three dots placed in the right corner and then clicking on the chat theme. WhatsApp highlighted that the feature has already started to roll out and it will be available globally over the coming weeks. Therefore, make sure to update your WhatsApp to enjoy all the latest updates and features including chat themes and new wallpaper.

