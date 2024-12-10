WhatsApp introduces one tap voice message replies: Here's how it works

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to reply quickly to voice messages. This update eliminates the need for users to swipe or manually select a message before tapping the 'reply' option. Instead, users can now directly record and send a response with a simple tap.

According to WABetaInfo, a platform tracking WhatsApp updates, the feature is available in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.26.6) through the Google Play Store. This enhancement aims to make communication more efficient and intuitive in both individual chats and group conversations. The feature is designed to improve the flow of interactions by reducing the steps required to reply to a specific voice message.

Also read: Flipkart may soon charge for cancelling orders: What we know so far

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How the Feature Works

The update introduces a new button next to voice messages, visible when a user starts listening to the message. By tapping this button, users can instantly begin recording their reply. This direct link between the voice message and the response simplifies the process, allowing for faster and more fluid conversations.

Also read: Indian astronomers discover rare triple star system with three suns, unraveling planetary formation

The main advantage of this shortcut is that it eliminates the need to navigate away from the conversation to record a reply, maintaining a smoother exchange of messages. The reply will be directly associated with the original voice message, which enhances the clarity of the conversation.

WABetaInfo explains that this new feature is particularly useful for users who frequently rely on voice messages and often respond to specific voice notes. By streamlining the process, WhatsApp is addressing the need for quicker interactions, especially in situations where multiple replies are sent in response to specific messages.

Also read: Google's Willow chip pays heed to multiverse theory, performing computations faster than the world's best supercomputers

The feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers, with WhatsApp expected to roll it out to more users in the coming weeks. This is just one of several new features the company is testing to enhance the messaging experience, and it reflects WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve user interaction through its platform.