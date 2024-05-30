WhatsApp is developing AI-powered image generation in chats via Meta AI- Details

WhatsApp recently integrated Meta AI into the app for users to conduct human-like conversations. Now, it looks like the company is planning to enhance its capabilities by adding the AI image generation feature in the chats. Meta is gradually expanding its AI features across all its apps and services to provide users with an advanced user experience. Now, the upcoming AI-powered images in chats are expected to generate images based on text prompts.

WhatsApp AI-powered image generation

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has reportedly added a new shortcut in the chat attachment section called “Imagine” which uses the power of Meta AI to generate AI-powered images within chats. Meta AI is a WhatsApp chat assistant which has the ability to understand complex tasks, follow instructions, visualise ideas, and more.

Now, the chatbot will also be able to generate images within the chat in future updates. However, the report highlighted that Meta AI is available in a few countries and to limited users. Therefore, it is possible that the AI-powered image generation in WhatsApp will also be limited to a few users and regions. The report said, “A shortcut to quickly create AI-powered images offers several advantages in generating such photos using a prompt, saving users time and effort, especially for those who frequently communicate using images.”

How WhatsApp AI-powered image generation works

Meta AI image generation is expected to work exactly as other tools which rely on the user's text prompts and description to create a high-quality image. With AI images, users will get a new form of conversation as they will not only get to share emojis, GIFs, stickers or images, but they will be able to create their own personalised images.

To generate AI images, users need to open the chat attachment and top on the icon which showcases the Meta AI ring logo and is named as “Imagine”. Now, simply provide a prompt for the images to the AI chatbot and it will quickly provide you with an image which matches the description.

