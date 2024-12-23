Meta keeps updating WhatsApp with a slew of new features from time to time. While most of these features are functional in nature, the instant messaging platform also introduces aesthetic and feel-good features. Now, according to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new confetti celebration feature that will play a dynamic, confetti animation on iOS. It's worth noting that this feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.25.10.78 update, and it was also previously spotted for Android in November.

How The Confetti Animation Works

The report explains that some beta testers can now try out the new animation feature on WhatsApp when reacting to messages using a selection of emojis, including the party popper, partying face, and confetti ball. Once you reply to or react to messages with these emojis, a fun confetti animation will play, adding to the festive mood that has already been ushered in thanks to Christmas 2024 being just a few days away, with New Year's also approaching.

When Is It Rolling Out For Everyone?

When can everyone expect this feature to roll out? WABeta says that the feature is currently available to a limited number of beta testers on both Android and iOS. However, it has also been rolled out to some users who downloaded the latest beta version of the app from the Apple App Store. Furthermore, a full rollout is expected soon, as the holiday season is just around the corner, and WhatsApp will likely want users to enjoy this feature during this time as it certainly adds some spice and flair to your conversations.

