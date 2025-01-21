WhatsApp is testing Instagram-like music feature for status updates- All details

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has been testing new interactive features for Android users. Last week we saw small upgrades to the app with features such as double-tap reactions, selfie stickers, and shareable sticker packs. Now, the company is testing a new Instagram-like feature where users can add music to their status updates. This way WhatsApp users can make their status look more appealing and personalised as we do on the Instagram app. Know more about this new WhatsApp feature and when it is expected to roll out to Android users.

WhatsApp to add music to status updates

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is bringing the “Music for status updates” feature which was first reported to be in development and now it is ready for testing in beta for Android users. With WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.2.5 update, testers can examine how the feature is working before making a public release for users. Reportedly, the Status update feature will have a new music button in the drawing editor where users can browse songs and add desired songs to their status to make look more “engaging and expressive” as the report highlighted.

It is expected that WhatsApp may include a similar music library as Instagram, providing diverse genres of music across artists and trending tracks. After selecting the desired track, users can also select which part of the music they want to integrate. However, for a photo-based story users can add up to 15 seconds of music, whereas, for videos the length will be the limit for the music. Now, after the status is updated on the platform, contacts will also be able to see which song has been added to the story similar to how we see it on the Instagram app.

As of now, WhatsApp's Music for status updates feature is being tested and it's available for only a few users in the stable version. It was also highlighted that the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.1.10.73 update consists of a similar feature for iOS users. Therefore, this feature is also set to roll out for iPhone users.

