WhatsApp launching AR filters and effects for Apple users: Transform your video calls like never before

WhatsApp is set to elevate the video calling experience with new AR (Augmented Reality) features. Following successful beta testing on Android, these features are now becoming available to iOS users. This update introduces a range of new options to enhance video calls with more personalisation and interaction.

WhatsApp AR Call Features

Initially, the AR call effects and filters will be accessible to a select group of beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS. The broader rollout is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks, as reported by WBBetaInfo.

One of the standout features is the ability to dynamically adjust facial filters. These filters enable users to adjust their appearance in real-time during video calls. WhatsApp has enhanced its video calling features by allowing users to change the colour tone of their video feed and edit their background, providing greater control over their visual appearance. This feature allows users to either blur their surroundings or choose from a variety of pre-designed backgrounds, further personalising their video call experience.

Low-Light Mode for Improved Visibility

The update also includes a low-light mode. This feature enhances visibility in dimly lit environments by improving the lighting quality of the video feed. It is particularly useful for calls made in the evening or in spaces with limited natural light.

WhatsApp Touch-Up Mode and Saved Settings

Another addition is the touch-up mode. This feature applies a subtle filter to smooth out skin imperfections, offering a refined look during video calls. The touch-up mode is designed to improve visuals without requiring special lighting, making it suitable for both professional meetings and casual conversations.

Additionally, WhatsApp will also keep track of the user's prior video call settings. This means that users do not need to reconfigure their chosen background or colour filter for each new call. The app will automatically apply the last used settings, streamlining the video calling process.