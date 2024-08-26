 WhatsApp launching AR filters and effects for Apple users: Transform your video calls like never before | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp launching AR filters and effects for Apple users: Transform your video calls like never before

WhatsApp launching AR filters and effects for Apple users: Transform your video calls like never before

WhatsApp is boosting video calls with exciting AR features for iOS users. New dynamic filters, backgrounds, and touch-up modes promise a more engaging calling experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 16:11 IST
Icon
5 WhatsApp tips to make messaging fun: Disappearing messages, chat wallpapers and more
WhatsApp
1/5 Utilize Disappearing Messages: This feature automatically removes messages after a specified timeframe, enhancing privacy. Users can select durations of 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days for individual or group chats, though message previews persist in notifications until the app is opened. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
2/5 Initiate Audio and Video Calls: WhatsApp allows free one-on-one or group calls of up to 32 participants. Users can effortlessly toggle between audio and video calls, with the latter defaulting to the camera being on but providing the option to switch cameras. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
3/5 Personalize Chat Wallpaper: Enhance the visual appeal of your chats by customizing wallpapers. Options include changing wallpapers for all chats or specific ones, with the ability to choose from WhatsApp's templates or personal images. Dark mode users can also adjust wallpaper dimming for better readability. (unsplash)
WhatsApp
4/5 Adjust Privacy Settings: Take control of your privacy by customizing settings related to online status, profile information visibility, read receipts, group invites, and more. WhatsApp offers comprehensive privacy controls accessible through the settings menu, ensuring users can tailor their experience to their preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Monitor Data and Storage Usage: Stay informed about your data consumption and manage storage efficiently by accessing WhatsApp's storage and data settings. Users can manage storage, view network usage, adjust media auto-download settings, and choose media upload quality, providing transparency and control over resource usage. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
icon View all Images
WhatsApp is transforming video calls with new AR effects and filters for iOS users. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is set to elevate the video calling experience with new AR (Augmented Reality) features. Following successful beta testing on Android, these features are now becoming available to iOS users. This update introduces a range of new options to enhance video calls with more personalisation and interaction.

WhatsApp AR Call Features

Initially, the AR call effects and filters will be accessible to a select group of beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS. The broader rollout is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks, as reported by WBBetaInfo.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
40% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Apple expected to launch more AI features for these users soon- Know what's coming

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

One of the standout features is the ability to dynamically adjust facial filters. These filters enable users to adjust their appearance in real-time during video calls. WhatsApp has enhanced its video calling features by allowing users to change the colour tone of their video feed and edit their background, providing greater control over their visual appearance. This feature allows users to either blur their surroundings or choose from a variety of pre-designed backgrounds, further personalising their video call experience.

Also read: Zomato's new feature: Order food online today and get delivery after 2 days

Low-Light Mode for Improved Visibility

The update also includes a low-light mode. This feature enhances visibility in dimly lit environments by improving the lighting quality of the video feed. It is particularly useful for calls made in the evening or in spaces with limited natural light.

Also read: DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report

WhatsApp Touch-Up Mode and Saved Settings

Another addition is the touch-up mode. This feature applies a subtle filter to smooth out skin imperfections, offering a refined look during video calls. The touch-up mode is designed to improve visuals without requiring special lighting, making it suitable for both professional meetings and casual conversations.

Additionally, WhatsApp will also keep track of the user's prior video call settings. This means that users do not need to reconfigure their chosen background or colour filter for each new call. The app will automatically apply the last used settings, streamlining the video calling process.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 16:11 IST
Tags:
Trending: google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it check out best valorant crosshair codes and know how to set them up this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new apple expands access to this useful iphone feature to more developers with ios 18.1: details here how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature rokblok: this amazing vinyl record player will simply awe you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets