WhatsApp launching event scheduling and organising feature for individual chats - All details

Planning meetings and setting reminders on WhatsApp is about to become more convenient. The messaging platform is introducing an event scheduling feature for individual chats to expand a function that was previously available only in group and community chats. This update will allow users to create and share events directly within private conversations, simplifying coordination between two people.

Feature Spotted in Beta Testing

According to WABetaInfo, Some beta testers have already spotted this feature after updating to the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.25.3.6 via the Google Play Store. A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo indicates that the event option appears after the Poll option when selecting the ‘Plus' icon in a private chat. This addition enables users to plan events, schedule meetings, and set reminders without navigating through past messages.

The recipient of an event invitation will have the option to accept or decline it, ensuring clear communication between both parties. Since the event details remain within the chat, users can easily refer to them at any time. The feature is currently limited to select beta testers but is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks.

Andhra Pradesh Launches WhatsApp Chatbot for Public Services

In other news, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced ‘Mana Mitra,' a WhatsApp chatbot designed to provide digital public services to nearly 50 million residents. Developed in collaboration with Meta, the chatbot offers access to over 160 services, including electricity bill payments, temple bookings, bus ticket reservations, revenue services, municipal services, and grievance redressal.

Residents can connect with the chatbot by sending ‘Hi' to 9552300009 on WhatsApp. Available in Telugu and English, it allows users to check bus availability, make payments, and complete transactions directly within the app. Payments can be processed via UPI, credit, or debit cards, eliminating the need for additional apps or website visits.

The initiative integrates WhatsApp Flows, which enables users to navigate services through structured menus and interactive forms. The Andhra Pradesh government aims to streamline public service access, making it as simple as chatting with a friend. The collaboration with Meta supports the broader goal of enhancing digital accessibility across the region.