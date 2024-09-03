WhatsApp makes it easier to find, send stickers with latest update - All details

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world and it is used by millions everyday for their day-to-day communications. Over the years, WhatsApp has evolved to an app which is not just limited to texting. The Meta owned platform comes with several features that enables users to communicate and express better. One such thing that is often used by WhatApp users to communicate is stickers and with the latest update for Android and iOS users, the company has made it easier to find and send stickers.

Also read: Apple September event 2024: iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel image leaked ahead of launch

WhatsApp gets GIPHY sticker search feature

As mentioned in the official changelog, WhatsApp is improving its sticker features by integrating GIPHY for sticker search and allowing users to reorganise their sticker tray. With this new GIPHY integration, users can now search for stickers within the app, accessing a diverse selection from the GIPHY library. This addition is particularly beneficial for users seeking stickers that might not be included in their personal collection. Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a feature that lets users move their favourite stickers to the top of their personal collection, making it easier to access frequently used stickers quickly.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: World's first tri-fold foldable phone may debut right after iPhone 16 launch

Apart from this, the official changelog on Google Play Store also highlights that users can now also reply and react directly from the media viewer screen, making interaction more efficient. The ability was first spotted by beta testers with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.16 update and it is available for a wider audience.

Also read: Apple September event just days away—Here's what to expect from iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X and AirPods 4

The feature allows users to quickly engage with shared photos, videos, and GIFs without needing to leave the media viewer screen. Users can now swiftly type a response or choose an emoji reaction by tapping the new shortcuts at the bottom of the screen, streamlining real-time interactions.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!