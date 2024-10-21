WhatsApp may bring chat memory feature for Meta AI: Know how it will work

In June 2024, WhatsApp rolled out the AI-powered chatbot called Meta AI which has several advanced capabilities. Over the months, the company has been working on the chatbot to expand its capabilities and features to make it more useful to users. Now, in a recent report, WhatsApp has been rumoured to test a new chat memory feature for Meta AI, allowing the chatbot to recall several past conversations. Know how the new Meta AI feature would work.

WhatsApp chat memory feature for Meta AI

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has been developing a new AI-powered feature to provide a more personalised experience. The feature is called “Chat Memory” which will allow Meta AI to save or remember past conversations. This feature is expected to enable users to save certain chat information with Meta AI such as personal details, birthdays, recommendations, schedules, etc.

The report said, “ Meta AI can offer recommendations, advice, or responses that are more aligned with the user preferences and lifestyle.” Therefore, the WhatsApp chat memory feature for Meta AI will help users retrieve information from past conversations, providing users with a relevant and more personalised and natural conversation experience with a chatbot.

Now, many of you must be thinking about privacy concerns regarding the Meta AI feature. well, it is expected to have a new interface that will allow users to have control over what information will be saved. This interface will likely allow users to update the saved information with new changes and plans. Additionally, users will also be able to delete the saved information once it is of no use.

As of now, Meta AI's chat memory feature is under development and it will likely be rolled out in the future update. Apart from this new AI-powered feature, WhatsApp has also been working on the voice chat mode feature for a more seamless interaction. Now, the upcoming app update may have several new exciting features such as the chat memory feature and the voice chat mode.

